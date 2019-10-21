×
Variety Announces Launch of Variety Italy

Luciano Bernardini de Pace, Pietro Peligra
CREDIT: Variety

Variety has announced the launch of Variety Italy, a new Italian-language international edition that will feature original as well as syndicated Variety content geared towards an Italian audience. The partnership marks the publication’s second international edition, following the announcement of Variety China earlier this year.

Variety has partnered with Web Magazine Makers, led by president Luciano Bernardini de Pace and CEO Pietro Peligra. The partnership, under license with Penske Media Corporation, will begin publishing premium content across digital, social, podcasts and video platforms. Variety Italy will also cover execute exclusive events in Rome, Milan and Venice during the most important Italian film festivals.

“Variety’s exciting partnership with Web Magazine Makers continues our global expansion and offers our premium, world-class editorial and events to a new audience,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and chief revenue officer.

“We are proud and excited to launch Variety in Italy as it represents the most renowned and influential brand in the world of entertainment,” said Bernardini de Pace. “We look forward to offering premium editorial, video production and events in a way that will represent the changes and innovations this industry and its consumers are currently experiencing.”

Web Magazine Makers currently publishes Rolling Stone in Italy, under a licence agreement with Penske Media Corporation.

 (Pictured: Luciano Bernardini de Pace, Pietro Peligra)

