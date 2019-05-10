×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

6 Takeaways From Variety’s 2019 Inclusion Summit

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Aubrey, Maya Banks, Linda Ong, Ezinne Kwubiri, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Damon JonesVariety Inclusion Summit, Los Angeles, USA - 09 May 2019
CREDIT: Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutters

Entertainment execs, writers, and activists gathered at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood Thursday morning to speak about the importance of increasing representation and diversity within the entertainment industry.

Throughout back to back panels as part of Variety‘s Inclusion Summit, Hollywood creatives known for their diversity efforts were candid about the obstacles that the entertainment industry still faces in making the silver screen reflect the real world. Panelists included Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis, who served as the event’s keynote speaker; acclaimed journalist Ann Curry; and showrunners such as Krista Vernoff (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Angela Johnson (“How to Get Away with Murder”).

Here are some of Variety’s biggest takeaways:

The Me Too Movement is a lot more than the headlines.

The Me Too Movement’s founder, Tarana Burke, wants to make it clear that most of the #MeToo rhetoric online isn’t actually connected to the Me Too Movement. While using #MeToo to call attention to abusers in positions of power is certainly a positive for survivors as it normalizes such conversations and emboldens others to talk about their own experiences, Burke says the movement is more focused on day-to-day action dedicated to healing survivors and allies. “It wouldn’t be a viral sensation if individual people didn’t take the risk to put their most private experiences out to the public. When someone takes an individual risk, there needs to be a collective courage to meet that,” the global activist said.

Related

Survivor Lisa Van Allen didn’t edit herself when telling her story in “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Lisa Van Allen, who spoke on the “UnMute Her: Surviving R. Kelly” panel, talked about her decision to take part in the six-part docuseries. “I was waiting for the opportunity to tell my story and have people listen,” she said. “It was one long day of interviews, it was stressful and there as a lot of crying.” Allen went on to say that she didn’t hold back at all when detailing her experiences with Kelly. “I didn’t edit myself at all and that’s always been something that I’ve been proud of, I’ve always been raw and when it comes to something like this, you can’t hold back,” Allen said. After the outcry that ensued in response to the Lifetime doc, Allen said she now just wants to see Kelly be held accountable for his actions. “If he’s held accountable, I think that would be justice,” she said.

Diversity efforts are necessary beyond hiring.

“Diversity doesn’t end at hiring, that’s where it begins,” says Kim Bundy, executive producer and showrunner of “Chasing the Cure.” Speaking candidly about finding success in the entertainment industry, the exec admitted that it’s harder to network and build important connections than people let on — even after getting hired. “We all say that the door is always open but when the stakes are high your door is barely cracked,” she said. “So you have to be bold enough to walk away and say, ‘not at my table, not on my watch’ and few people are able to do that.” Ezinne Kwubiri, the head of inclusion & diversity at H&M, piggybacked off of Bundy’s statements, saying that what really matters is how you’re treated once you do get in the door. “What happens when I’m actually in the room?” she posed rhetorically to the audience. “How am I being treated? If I don’t feel a sense of belonging there, I’m gonna leave.”

Gen Z will holds companies accountable.

According to Netflix’s Maya Banks, to be relevant as a company, you can’t not be prioritizing diversity. And for Banks, whose job it is to create content primarily for millennial and gen Z audiences as the director of brand and editorial for the streaming service, younger generations can be counted on to hold companies accountable. The director points to social media as one place that such accountability takes place: “Twitter can be your friend but sometimes it can be your worst enemy,” she said. In order to avoid backlash, the director makes it clear that authenticity is key. Rather than feel pressure to spearhead certain campaigns or celebrate Black History Month, Banks says that the job of storytellers is simply to “show what’s actually going on” and accurately represent modern America. “When you see yourself reflected in entertainment, it can change your life,” she said.

Diversity needs a budget.

“Show me the money!” Banks said, when speaking about the challenges she faces in adding more diversity to her projects. As Banks made clear, casting a wider night when hiring and implanting programs such as “unconscious bias training” are all things that require a budget. Krista Vernoff, the executive producer and show runner of “Grey’s Anatomy,” agreed, saying that the first step in ensuring a more representative workspace is using money to hire more people and diversify the writer’s room. James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions, pointed to problematic budget allocations as a challenge in his work, too, posing an obstacle in creating more diverse films. ”Girls Trip” and “Ride Along,” for example — studio films both fronted by black female casts — were both given relatively small budgets since they were estimated to have less international success. “If they had other stars in them, we’d probably be playing with bigger budgets,” he said.

Data sets don’t hold all the answers.

According to the producers and directors behind some of the most diverse and financially successful films of the last year, data sets can’t necessarily foresee the success of a project. The CEO of Focus Features, Peter Kujawski, used Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansmen” as an example, saying that he and his team had to look more deeply at context versus data in order to be optimistic about the racially-charged film. In his experience, Kujawski said that data can often be a “self-fulfilling prophecy,” only confirming executive predictions when studios choose to go the safe route. “I think it’s largely about the approach that you take when looking at a data set,” Kujawski said. “When making ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ the guys said, ‘Yeah, but it’s an African-American period, it won’t travel well.’ But really what we have is an outsider going into an organization and taking it down. Once that flip is switched, we stop accepting common wisdom just because the data has said it.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Biz

  • crime placeholder

    Suspect in Hollywood Producer's 1985 Murder Arrested in North Carolina

    A suspect has been arrested in connection with the 1985 murder of Hollywood TV director and producer Barry Crane, who was found strangled and bludgeoned to death and wrapped in bedding on the floor if his townhouse’s underground garage in Studio City. Edwin Jerry Hiatt II was arrested in North Carolina and is being held [...]

  • Sarah Aubrey, Maya Banks, Linda Ong,

    6 Takeaways From Variety's 2019 Inclusion Summit

    Entertainment execs, writers, and activists gathered at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood Thursday morning to speak about the importance of increasing representation and diversity within the entertainment industry. Throughout back to back panels as part of Variety‘s Inclusion Summit, Hollywood creatives known for their diversity efforts were candid about the obstacles that the entertainment industry [...]

  • Viola Davis and Julius TennonVariety Inclusion

    Viola Davis on Why Hollywood Doesn't Highlight People of Color

    Viola Davis knows why executives and casting agents in the upper echelons of Hollywood still refrain from giving projects about people of color the same attention as those toplined by non-POC: “Fear.” Davis and her husband Julius Tennon spoke about the importance of taking a firm stance about fostering inclusive content with those at the [...]

  • Nashville

    Female Nashville Execs Speak out at ‘Women Who Rock’ Music Biz Event 

    It was only fitting that Heather McBee managed to tie a song by a classic country artist into the theme of the fourth annual “WHO KNEW Women Who Rock” event. McBee, formerly of Sony Music and now vice president of operations at Nashville Entrepreneur Center, served as emcee of the fourth annual event, which featured [...]

  • Conan O'Brien

    Conan O'Brien: Why I Decided to Settle a Lawsuit Over Alleged Joke Stealing

    “Conan” host Conan O’Brien was sued in July 2015 by Robert Alexander Kaseberg, who accused O’Brien and others on the TBS show of stealing five jokes from Kaseberg’s Twitter account and blog. Here, O’Brien explains why he reached a settlement in the case, which had been expected to go to trial in federal court in [...]

  • Eurythmics Cofounder David A. Stewart Strikes

    Eurythmics Cofounder David A. Stewart Strikes Catalog Deal With Hipgnosis

    The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its Investment Adviser, The Family (Music) Limited, announced today that the company has acquired a music catalog from Grammy-winning songwriter-producer and Eurythmics cofounder David A. Stewart. The catalog includes such global hits as “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” “Would I Lie To You” and “There Must [...]

  • Weapons Cache

    Suspect Released a Day After Police Discover Weapons Cache in Bel-Air Home

    A man who was arrested when investigators discovered a cache of more than 1,000 weapons on Wednesday has been released on bond, according to booking records. Girard Damien Saenz, 57, was arrested on suspicion of illegal manufacture, distribution or sale of assault weapons. Police discovered massive cache of rifles, ammunition, and other weapons at a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad