Variety Wins 2019 GLAAD Media Award for Overall Magazine Coverage

Variety won the 2019 GLAAD Media Award for overall magazine coverage of LGBTQ issues at Thursday night’s ceremony.

While Variety has consistently covered LGBTQ issues and public figures in its pages, the past year has seen an increase in representation, particularly with its first transgender issue in August with a cover that featured Chaz Bono, Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”), and Alexandra Billings (“Transparent”). In addition to gracing the cover, the three Hollywood trailblazers participated in a roundtable discussion joined by Trace Lysette, Jen Richard, and Brian Michael in which the actors talked about the discrimination they’ve faced in the industry.

The issue also contained a watch list highlighting 20 trans and non-binary actors to look out for, including “Pose’s” Mj Rodriguez, Asia Kate Dillon of “Billions,” and “Sense8” star Jamie Clayton. Also in August, Lena Waithe talked to Variety‘s Marc Malkin on the red carpet about her decision to cut her hair as an openly gay actress, screenwriter, and producer in a video clip that went viral. “I felt like I was holding onto a piece of femininity that would make the world feel comfortable with who I am,” she said. At the recent premiere of “Captain Marvel,” a top Marvel executive, Victoria Alonso, told Malkin “the world is ready” for a gay superhero to appear in the MCU.

Additionally, in Variety‘s January issue, “Broad City” star Abbi Jacobson discussed exploring her queerness, a revelation that mirrored her character’s journey in the final season of the series.

The other contenders in the category were GQ, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, and Billboard.

RELATED CONTENT: