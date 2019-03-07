Gabrielle Union to Keynote at Variety’s Entertainment Marketing Summit

Variety‘s Entertainment Marketing Summit presented by Deloitte will examine the industry’s changing brand and content strategies, and actress Gabrielle Union will speak about her creative partnership and new collection with apparel brand New York & Company in a keynote address.

Held in Los Angeles on March 21, Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Claudia Eller will moderate a panel with Netflix’s outgoing chief marketing officer Kelly Bennett; Walt Disney president of marketing Asad Ayaz; Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment; Michelle Hooper, executive vice president of marketing at Fox Searchlight; Josh Greenstein, president of marketing and distribution at Sony Pictures; and Michael Moses, president of worldwide marketing at Universal Pictures.

“Fragmentation, the growth of streaming, VOD and interactive video create new challenges and opportunities for the entertainment marketer,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety. “We are excited to bring together innovative leaders in the entertainment marketing ecosystem to discuss the changing tide in culture and technology.”

In addition to Union, two keynotes on emerging marketing trends will be given by Kevin Westcott, vice chairman and U.S. telecommunications, media and entertainment leader of Deloitte LLP, and Ed Montes, president of solutions and chief revenue officer of dataxu.

“We are excited to be a presenting sponsor again this year and look forward to continuing the conversation around media consumption habits,” said Westcott. “We will see some exciting changes in the year ahead with the rollout of fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology, as well as the evolution of video streaming, and personalized content and advertising, which will drive innovation, disruption and growth.”

Variety will also be presenting its inaugural Brand Innovator Award to Nickelodeon to honor the company’s achievements in exceptional marketing across platforms over the past 40 years. Kim Rosenblum, head of marketing and chief creative officer, will accept the award on behalf of the company.