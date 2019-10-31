Variety Wins Seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards

Variety won seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York on Wednesday night.

The competition, between 1,000 finalists in 33 categories, recognized publications for print and digital design, as well as journalistic integrity in breaking news coverage, critical analysis and investigative reporting.

Variety‘s website earned an Eddie & Ozzie award for general excellence. Executive editor of television Daniel Holloway, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman and New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh were also recognized in business-to-business categories, with Holloway winning for investigative reporting, Gleiberman for his range of work and Setoodeh for profile or Q&A (for Variety‘s Nov. 13, 2018, issue with Lady Gaga).

Variety nabbed a photography prize for portraits taken by Art Streiber for the Lady Gaga issue. For the March 2018 Kit Harington issue, Variety won for cover design (in the 25,000-100,000 circulation category). Variety and Rolling Stone also shared an Eddie & Ozzie award for B2B supplemental, annual or one shot for the American (In)Justice print supplement examining the criminal justice system.

Variety was also nominated for B2B overall editorial excellence. Among the other nods were overall design of a single issue for the October 2018 Power of Women issue, essays and criticism for Gleiberman’s review of “A Star Is Born,” photography for the Power of Women issue, cover design for Lena Waithe’s Power of Women cover (25,000-100,000 circulation), media and entertainment for a full issue for Variety‘s Trans Hollywood and Lady Gaga issues, and range of work for a single author for Setoodeh.

The awards ceremony took place during the Folio: Show, a two-day event held on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at the Hilton Midtown. The event included keynotes from Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone Magazine and panels from The Atlantic, Fast Company and Time Magazine editors.