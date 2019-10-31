×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety Wins Seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story
CREDIT: Art Streiber for Variety

Variety won seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York on Wednesday night.

The competition, between 1,000 finalists in 33 categories, recognized publications for print and digital design, as well as journalistic integrity in breaking news coverage, critical analysis and investigative reporting.

Variety‘s website earned an Eddie & Ozzie award for general excellence. Executive editor of television Daniel Holloway, chief film critic Owen Gleiberman and New York bureau chief Ramin Setoodeh were also recognized in business-to-business categories, with Holloway winning for investigative reporting, Gleiberman for his range of work and Setoodeh for profile or Q&A (for Variety‘s Nov. 13, 2018, issue with Lady Gaga).

Variety nabbed a photography prize for portraits taken by Art Streiber for the Lady Gaga issue. For the March 2018 Kit Harington issue, Variety won for cover design (in the 25,000-100,000 circulation category). Variety and Rolling Stone also shared an Eddie & Ozzie award for B2B supplemental, annual or one shot for the American (In)Justice print supplement examining the criminal justice system.

Variety was also nominated for B2B overall editorial excellence. Among the other nods were overall design of a single issue for the October 2018 Power of Women issue, essays and criticism for Gleiberman’s review of “A Star Is Born,” photography for the Power of Women issue, cover design for Lena Waithe’s Power of Women cover (25,000-100,000 circulation), media and entertainment for a full issue for Variety‘s Trans Hollywood and Lady Gaga issues, and range of work for a single author for Setoodeh.

The awards ceremony took place during the Folio: Show, a two-day event held on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 at the Hilton Midtown. The event included keynotes from Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone Magazine and panels from The Atlantic, Fast Company and Time Magazine editors.

More Biz

  • Lady Gaga Variety Cover Story

    Variety Wins Seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards

    Variety won seven Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York on Wednesday night. The competition, between 1,000 finalists in 33 categories, recognized publications for print and digital design, as well as journalistic integrity in breaking news coverage, critical analysis and investigative reporting. Variety‘s website earned an Eddie & Ozzie award for general excellence. Executive editor [...]

  • Sam Taylor

    Publishing and A&R Executive Sam Taylor Out at Kobalt

    Sam Taylor is no longer with Kobalt Music, Variety has learned. His unexpected exit comes just four months after his promotion to executive vice president, creative; the reason for his departure was unclear at the time of this article’s publication. A rep for Kobalt declined comment, although a source close to the situation confirmed his departure, [...]

  • Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Molly Neuman Named President of Songtrust

    Downtown Music Holdings today named Molly Neuman president of Songtrust, the company’s technology solution for global music royalty collection and publishing administration. In her new role, effective immediately, Neuman will lead all day-to-day operations for Songtrust, including client relations, product, and engineering, as well as society and services relations. The move was announced today by [...]

  • Callan McAuliffe as Alden - The

    AMC Networks Turns to 'Hyper-Focused' Streaming Strategy as Linear Growth Prospects Dim

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan outlined a shift in focus to growing the company’s niche subscription streaming services during a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday. AMC Networks’ third-quarter earnings release underscored the economic headwinds facing the owner of AMC, BBC America and other cable channels. Sapan told analysts that the company is [...]

  • The Apple Downtown Brooklyn store grand

    Apple Tops Earnings Estimates, Posts Record $12.5 Billion Services Revenue

    Ahead of its debut of Apple TV Plus, Apple posted financial results for the September 2019 quarter that were well above Wall Street estimates and included an all-time high $12.5 billion in services revenue, up 18% year over year. The tech giant reported revenue of $64.0 billion (up 1.8%) and net income of $13.69 billion [...]

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp Settles Legal Battle With Attorney Jake Bloom

    Johnny Depp has settled his long-running legal fight with his former attorney, Jake Bloom, whom he had accused of collecting tens of millions in fees without a representation agreement. Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, said that Bloom’s firm, Bloom Hergott, agreed to pay an “8-figure” amount to settle the case. Depp sued Bloom in October 2017, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad