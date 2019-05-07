Variety Wins Three Art Directors Club Awards

Variety won three bronze “cube” medals at the Art Directors Club Awards in New York on Monday night.

The portrait series of Lady Gaga by Art Streiber from the Nov. 13 issue won a bronze medal for Portraiture Series and competed against the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Oration, BRYON, Heimat / Berlin + Mokoh Music / Berlin. The same pages won a bronze medal for Magazine Story Design for a story series.

The Les Moonves cover by Robert Festino from the July 31st issue took home a bronze medal for Cover Design – Magazine Single. Anxy Magazine, National Geographic and The New York Times Magazine were also nominated in the category.

The Power of Women LA covers by Joe Pugliese and featuring Emma Gonzalez, Tiffany Haddish, Regina King, Natalie Portman and Lena Waithe also received a nomination for Cover Design for a magazine series.

The 98th annual Art Director’s Club Awards kicked off with a cocktail hour at Metropolitan West near the Hudson River. Upon entering, award winners received commemorative “cube” pins to match their statues. Creatives posed for photos, ate hors d’oeuvres, and mingled among cocktail tables topped by white orchids.

Following cocktails, guests filed upstairs for the ceremony. Chairwoman for non-profit organization The One Club for Creativity, which oversees the ADC, and global CCO for FCB Susan Credle arrived onstage to talk about the importance of studying and supporting all kinds of artistry.

“That’s exactly why we’re here tonight, to honor a higher order of creativity,” she said. “I’m proud to stand here and represent an organization who is committed to inspiring and celebrating beautiful thinking in our world.”

Kevin Swanepoel, CEO for The One Club for Creativity, said he received submissions from over 40 different countries this year. Juries for the event deliberated over nominees from 16 different disciplines including everything from advertising to illustration to interactive design.

Judges convened from across the globe to determine the medal winners, awarded in bronze, silver, and gold. There were over 700 finalists from over 30 different countries. Among some of the other winners included Spotify, The New York Times, and Apple. The Art Directors Club Awards is the world’s oldest industry awards ceremony.

The event occurred on the first day of Creative Week, a five-day celebration run by The One Club for Creativity featuring panel talks, workshops, and three more nights of awards shows honoring young talent and other creative innovators.