×

UTA Joins WME in Suing Writers Guild, Citing Illegal Group Boycott

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley for Variety

UTA has joined WME in filing an antitrust suit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott.

UTA filed suit Thursday morning in federal court in Los Angeles. The complaint mirrors allegations in the suit WME filed earlier this week, accusing the WGA of abusing its collective bargaining authority and engaging in an unlawful “power grab.”

The WGA has directed its members to fire their agents, following the major agencies’ refusal to sign onto a new Code of Conduct, which bars the agencies from collecting packaging fees. The union argues that the fees create an unlawful conflict of interest.

The union filed its own suit against UTA, WME, CAA and ICM Partners in April, seeking to invalidate packaging fees.

The suit alleged that the WGA has exceeded its lawful authority as a labor union by organizing “an illegal group boycott” against UTA and other talent agencies.

“WGA’s boycott, attempting to impose a blanket prohibition on talent agency packaging and agency affiliated production companies, undermines lawful competition and far exceeds any limited exemption WGA has under the antitrust laws,” UTA said in the suit. “To the contrary, WGA’s ban has harmed competition in the packaging market and other markets that WGA has no
authority to regulate, has harmed UTA and other talent agencies, and has harmed the very writer-members whom the WGA purports to represent. WGA’s group boycott is a classic, per se violation of the Sherman Act.”

UTA is seeking a court order against the WGA. It’s also seeking to recover treble damages along with its attorney’s fees
and litigation costs in bringing this suit.

 

More to come…

Popular on Variety

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

More Biz

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    UTA Joins WME in Suing Writers Guild, Citing Illegal Group Boycott

    UTA has joined WME in filing an antitrust suit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott. UTA filed suit Thursday morning in federal court in Los Angeles. The complaint mirrors allegations in the suit WME filed earlier this week, accusing the WGA of abusing its collective [...]

  • Sylvan Esso Manager Launches New Company:

    Sylvan Esso Manager Martin Anderson Launches New Company: The Glow

    Longtime Sylvan Esso manager Martin Anderson has announced a new venture, The Glow, an artist management company based in Durham, North Carolina. In addition to working with Sylvan Esso since their inception, Anderson also manages a host of artists including Mountain Man, Wye Oak, Phil Cook and Bowerbirds. Newcomers Molly Sarlé and Daughter of Swords [...]

  • Variety Announces Launch of Variety China

    Variety Announces Launch of Variety China

    Variety has announced the launch of Variety China, a new Chinese-language international edition that will feature original as well as syndicated Variety content geared towards a Chinese audience. Variety has partnered with Woruitai (Beijing) Culture Media Co. Ltd. on the project. The partnership, under license with Penske Media Corporation, will begin with daily digital content on [...]

  • WGA Agency Packaging Fight Placeholder Writer

    WGA Takes Aim at Endeavor IPO, Tells Members It Has 'Sufficient Funds' for Legal Battle

    The Writers Guild of America has gone to the Securities and Exchange Commission in its battle with Hollywood’s largest talent agencies over the issue of packaging fees and affiliated production. The guild sent a letter to William Hinman, director of the SEC’s corporate finance division, the guild accuses WME parent company Endeavor of misrepresenting the [...]

  • Honoree Yusef Salaam poses at the

    Yusef Salaam Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yusef Salaam, one of the men who was exonerated after being wrongfully convicted in the 1989 Central Park jogger case, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas of business worldwide. The story of Salaam and the four other men — then boys — who were wrongfully convicted was recently told in Netflix’s miniseries [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad