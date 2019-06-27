UTA Joins WME in Suing Writers Guild, Citing Illegal Group Boycott

UTA has joined WME in filing an antitrust suit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott.

UTA filed suit Thursday morning in federal court in Los Angeles. The complaint mirrors allegations in the suit WME filed earlier this week, accusing the WGA of abusing its collective bargaining authority and engaging in an unlawful “power grab.”

The WGA has directed its members to fire their agents, following the major agencies’ refusal to sign onto a new Code of Conduct, which bars the agencies from collecting packaging fees. The union argues that the fees create an unlawful conflict of interest.

The union filed its own suit against UTA, WME, CAA and ICM Partners in April, seeking to invalidate packaging fees.

The suit alleged that the WGA has exceeded its lawful authority as a labor union by organizing “an illegal group boycott” against UTA and other talent agencies.

“WGA’s boycott, attempting to impose a blanket prohibition on talent agency packaging and agency affiliated production companies, undermines lawful competition and far exceeds any limited exemption WGA has under the antitrust laws,” UTA said in the suit. “To the contrary, WGA’s ban has harmed competition in the packaging market and other markets that WGA has no

authority to regulate, has harmed UTA and other talent agencies, and has harmed the very writer-members whom the WGA purports to represent. WGA’s group boycott is a classic, per se violation of the Sherman Act.”

UTA is seeking a court order against the WGA. It’s also seeking to recover treble damages along with its attorney’s fees

and litigation costs in bringing this suit.

More to come…