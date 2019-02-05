UTA Acquires Digital Media Talent Agency DBA

UTA has acquired the talent agency Digital Brand Architects as it expands in the arena of representing digital media stars and influencers.

DBA has been co-owned by Irving Azoff’s Azoff Company since 2013. The acquisition also brings to UTA the company’s stake in Digital Brand Products, a merchandising arm that develops licensed products around DBA clients.

DBA, founded in 2010, will continue to operate as an autonomous unit under the UTA umbrella. DBA founder and CEO Raina Penchansky heads the company with Reesa Lake, partner and exec VP of brand partnerships, and Vanessa Flaherty, partner and exec VP of talent management.

“Raina and her team have built an extraordinary company, with an inspiring, client-first culture, that has allowed them to be true leaders in the influencer marketplace,” said Brent Weinstein, UTA partner and Chief Innovation Officer, who will oversee DBA and its associated entities. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with the entire DBA, DBP and Dear Media teams to help ensure that our organizations and clients continue to be leaders and innovators in this fast-growing space.”

The investment in DBA extends UTA’s reach in the digital arena. The agency has been aggressive in recruiting digital media stars and influencers for more than a decade.

“DBA and UTA are a great fit,” said Penchansky. “Both companies were out front in recognizing the potential of the digital talent marketplace and we have like-minded missions, values and culture.”

Azoff said he has high hopes for DBA to grow through its association with UTA.

“When we invested in DBA in 2013 we recognized the future of the company,” Azoff said. “In the following five-plus years, we have seen tremendous success with the venture as DBA became an industry leader in the space. It’s great to put two friends together and we wish DBA continued success under the UTA banner.”

(Pictured: Reesa Lake, Raina Penchansky and Vanessa Flaherty)