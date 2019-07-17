UTA Launches Sports Division With LeBron James’ Agent

UTA is diving into the sports arena through an investment in Klutch Sports Group, the agency that represents LeBron James and other stars.

Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul will serve as head of the newly created UTA Sports wing in addition to running his own banner. Paul launched Klutch Sports in 2012 in Cleveland. UTA aims to represent athletes in sports dealmaking and other endeavors.

“Rich has built Klutch with the vision, values and entrepreneurial spirit that UTA cherishes,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “By focusing on growing clients’ businesses and putting their interests first, Klutch is built for the modern athlete who wants to thrive at the intersection of sports, media, music, art and culture. We are thrilled to work with Rich and his team to build Klutch and UTA Sports into a global powerhouse.”

More to come