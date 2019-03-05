UTA Taps Shanique Bonelli-Moore to Oversee Inclusion

UTA has tapped Shanique Bonelli-Moore to oversee inclusion and diversity efforts for the agency.

Bonelli-Moore, who will serve as executive director of inclusion, is tasked with ensuring that concerns of inclusion are a factor in UTA’s hiring and retention efforts. She will also work directly with clients to help champion “powerful and representative storytelling,” UTA said.

Bonelli-Moore joined UTA’s corporate PR department last year. She previously worked on diversity and inclusion issues for BuzzFeed, Anheiser-Busch InBev, NBCUniversal and General Electric.

“Having someone of Shan’s background and experience lead this work is an important statement of our commitment to our employees, our clients and the future of this business,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “To maintain a best-in-class culture and be an employer-of-choice means making diversity and inclusion part of our day-to-day commitment and driving initiatives that establish us as the model for the industry and beyond.”

Bonelli-Moore will report to UTA board member Blair Kohan and human resources chief Suzette Ramirez-Carr.

“It’s both an opportunity and an honor to lead the charge for UTA at this extraordinary moment in time. Having worked alongside UTA leadership over the past year, I appreciate the depth of commitment and support,” Bonelli-Moore said. “UTA has made great progress over the past few years, not just internally but through the powerful stories our clients tell, and I can’t wait to build on that foundation.”