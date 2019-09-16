UTA Unveils New Logo, Corporate Image

UTA raised the curtain Monday on a new corporate logo.

The three-dimensional image is meant to emphasize the talent agency’s focus on uniting ideas, opportunities and talent. Building signage with the new logo will go up next month at UTA’s headquarters in Beverly Hills.

“Our new identity captures the multiple facets and intersections of our business today,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer. “We have evolved with the specific focus to create opportunities for our clients across every part of our business and hope to continue to serve as hub for creative collaboration.”

UTA last went under a branding change in 2011. In the eight years since, the company has tripled in size and now has more than 1,000 employees spread around Beverly Hills and offices in New York, London, Nashville, Miami and Malmö, Sweden.

Last year, UTA solid minority stakes in the company to Investcorp and Public Sector Pension Investment Board.