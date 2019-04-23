×
UTA Hires Disney-ABC’s Adam Gross as Director of Internal Communications

Adam Gross UTA
CREDIT: Courtesy of UTA

UTA has named Adam Gross as director of internal communications within the company’s global corporate communications group. He joins UTA from Disney-ABC Television where he served as director of internal communications.

Gross will lead UTA’s internal communications initiatives, partnering with human resources, finance, IT, corporate services and others to foster information-sharing, collaboration and company culture, and will direct its digital communications strategy. He will report to UTA Global Chief Communications Officer Seth Oster.

“Adam’s significant experience within the creative community and beyond creating employee engagement programs and deploying cutting-edge technology programs will be an extraordinary asset for UTA,” said Oster. “Sharing the successes of our clients and colleagues and continuing to build a best-in-class culture are among our top priorities.”

At Disney-ABC Television, Gross led employee-focused communication strategies centered on engagement, business performance, workplace culture, creative content and employee experiences, and played a key role implementing internal messaging and strategy during the recent Disney-Fox merger. Prior to Disney-ABC Television, Adam worked at Northrop Grumman where he directed creative branding strategies and increased public awareness of Aerospace Systems. He began his career as a writer in film and television.

“Storytelling is in UTA’s DNA,” said Gross. “As UTA grows and narrative is being redefined every day, keeping our colleagues informed and engaged with compelling and transparent communications will be my priority. I’m honored to join this team and work with UTA’s leadership and all the amazing people at this great company.”

Gross will work alongside UTA Director of Communications Lisa Stein and others in its corporate communications group.

