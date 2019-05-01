UTA Promotes Five to Agent

UTA has promoted five agents across five divisions in Los Angeles and New York, the agency announced.

Dru Bass is now an agent in music crossover; Bri Hildebrand in events & experiences; Aaron Millberg in endorsements & voiceover; Samantha Schoenberg in digital talent; and Stephen Travierso in talent.

“We’re thrilled to announce the promotion of this group of colleagues who exemplify UTA’s commitment to outstanding work, innovative thinking and a collaborative spirit,” stated UTA Co-President, David Kramer. “They will continue to be instrumental in advocating for artists and accelerating both the agency’s growth and future successes.”

The promotions span some of the agency’s fastest growing departments. UTA was the first of the four major agencies to launch a division exclusively for digital artists, the agency says its music division is on the increase, and it rapidly growing events & experiences group works closely with events including CES, Politicon and Vidcon, which last year sold to Viacom in a UTA-brokered deal.

Additionally, UTA has announced that 21 assistants have been promoted to coordinator status across three offices in the following departments: comedy touring, corporate services, endorsements & voiceover, esports, events & experiences, motion picture literary, music, news & broadcasting, production, television literary, television talent, UTA marketing and UTA ventures.