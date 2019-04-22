×
UTA Hires Agent Jackie Knobbe to Comedy Touring Division

Will Thorne

Jackie Knobbe
CREDIT: Courtesy of UTA

UTA has hired Jackie Knobbe as an agent in its comedy touring division, Variety has learned.

Knobbe joins UTA after almost 20 years at APA, where she was a partner and co-head of comedy touring. She will bring a strong roster of touring comedy clients with her to the agency, including Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Black, Jeanne Robertson and Leslie Jones.

“Jackie and I began our careers together as agents and I’m looking forward to working with her again at UTA. She is one of the most experienced agents in the business, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our growing team,” said Nick Nuciforo, Partner and Head of Comedy Touring at UTA.

Prior to APA, Knobbe was a comedy touring agent at Irvin Arthur Associates.

“I was drawn to working at UTA because their comedy touring business is second to none. There are valuable opportunities that exist for my clients across the agency and I look forward to joining such a collaborative team,” Knobbe said in a statement. She will work remotely out of Florida.

Other comics currently on the books at UTA include Ali Wong, Sebastian Maniscalco, Jim Gaffigan, Flight of the Conchords, Hannah Gadsby, Jeff Dunham, Jim Jefferies, The Lonely Island, Sarah Silverman, and Impractical Jokers, among others.

