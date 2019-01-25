UTA Adds Eight Partners in 13% Expansion of Leadership

UTA has promoted eight agents to partner status, marking a 13% expansion of UTA’s top leadership ranks.

The new partners are: Jacob Fenton, Ken Fermaglich, Susie Fox, Ben Jacobson, Ophir Lupu, John Sacks, Bec Smith and Mark Subias.

The partner elevations come from across UTA’s divisions, including Fenton in TV talent, Fermaglich in music, Fox in TV literary and talent, Jacobson in TV literary, Lupu in video games, Sacks in motion picture talent, Smith in motion picture literary, and Subias in theater.

“These eight individuals from across our business have been a critical part of UTA’s growth over the past years,” said the UTA board of directors in a statement. “Their appointments reflect not just the longstanding contributions each has made, but their leadership, innovation and commitment to creating unique opportunities for our clients. We are proud to have them join our partnership.”

Fenton’s clients include Christine Baranski, Jenna Dewan, Colin Hanks and Uzo Aduba, among many others. Fermaglich oversees booking and touring for Guns N’ Roses, Paramore, Bush, and more. Fox represents Ali Wong, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, and others. Jacobson specializes in TV packaging and works with clients such as Alex Hirsch, Aida Croal, Ted Melfi, and Patrick Macmanus.

Lupu serves as Head of UTA’s Video Games division and represents many of the world’s most respected and successful game creators and development studios. Sacks represents a diverse array of talent, including KJ Apa, Jim Gaffigan, Kumail Nanjiani. Smith represents acclaimed directors and screenwriters from around the world like Garth Davis, David Michôd, Julius Avery, and Lake Bell. Subias serves as Head of UTA’s Theatre Department and represents Cynthia Erivo, Suzan-Lori Parks, Annie Baker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more.

(Pictured top: Ken Fermaglich, Mark Subias, Ophir Lupu, and Susie Fox. Bottom: Bec Smith, John Sacks, Ben Jacobson, and Jacob Fenton)