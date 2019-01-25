×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UTA Adds Eight Partners in 13% Expansion of Leadership

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

UTA has promoted eight agents to partner status, marking a 13% expansion of UTA’s top leadership ranks.

The new partners are: Jacob Fenton, Ken Fermaglich, Susie Fox, Ben Jacobson, Ophir Lupu, John Sacks, Bec Smith and Mark Subias.

The partner elevations come from across UTA’s divisions, including Fenton in TV talent, Fermaglich in music, Fox in TV literary and talent, Jacobson in TV literary, Lupu in video games, Sacks in motion picture talent, Smith in motion picture literary, and Subias in theater.

“These eight individuals from across our business have been a critical part of UTA’s growth over the past years,” said the UTA board of directors in a statement. “Their appointments reflect not just the longstanding contributions each has made, but their leadership, innovation and commitment to creating unique opportunities for our clients. We are proud to have them join our partnership.”

Fenton’s clients include Christine Baranski, Jenna Dewan, Colin Hanks and Uzo Aduba, among many others. Fermaglich oversees booking and touring for Guns N’ Roses, Paramore, Bush, and more. Fox represents Ali Wong, Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, and others. Jacobson specializes in TV packaging and works with clients such as Alex Hirsch, Aida Croal, Ted Melfi, and Patrick Macmanus.

Lupu serves as Head of UTA’s Video Games division and represents many of the world’s most respected and successful game creators and development studios. Sacks represents a diverse array of talent, including KJ Apa, Jim Gaffigan, Kumail Nanjiani. Smith represents acclaimed directors and screenwriters from around the world like Garth Davis, David Michôd, Julius Avery, and Lake Bell. Subias serves as Head of UTA’s Theatre Department and represents Cynthia Erivo, Suzan-Lori Parks, Annie Baker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and more.

(Pictured top: Ken Fermaglich, Mark Subias, Ophir Lupu, and Susie Fox. Bottom: Bec Smith, John Sacks, Ben Jacobson, and Jacob Fenton)

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

More Biz

  • UTA Adds Eight Partners to Leadership

    UTA Adds Eight Partners in 13% Expansion of Leadership

    UTA has promoted eight agents to partner status, marking a 13% expansion of UTA’s top leadership ranks. The new partners are: Jacob Fenton, Ken Fermaglich, Susie Fox, Ben Jacobson, Ophir Lupu, John Sacks, Bec Smith and Mark Subias. The partner elevations come from across UTA’s divisions, including Fenton in TV talent, Fermaglich in music, Fox [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein legal team

    Judge Approves Harvey Weinstein's New Legal Team

    A judge agreed on Friday to allow Harvey Weinstein to hire a new defense team, despite concerns that two of the new attorneys represented Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan on a drug charge. Weinstein was in court in Manhattan on Friday morning along with his former lawyer, Ben Brafman, and three of his new attorneys: Jose [...]

  • Sony Explores Stake in Indian Powerhouse

    Sony Explores Stake in Indian Powerhouse Zee Entertainment (Report)

    Sony is a leading candidate to acquire a share in Indian media conglomerate Zee Entertainment, according to media reports in India. Last November, the Essel Group, which owns a 42% stake in Zee, announced a strategic review of its holding in the company, conducted by Goldman Sachs Securities, with a view to selling half its [...]

  • David Renzer Leaves Spirit Music, Company

    David Renzer Leaves Spirit Music Group as Company Reorganizes Under Jon Singer

    UPDATED: Indie publisher Spirit Music Group today announced a recapitalization that sees Jon Singer rising from COO to chairman and the newly formed Lyric Capital Group becoming the company’s sole owner. A rep for the company confirmed that David Renzer, chairman since 2014, will be leaving Spirit. “Spearheaded by seasoned music executive Jon Singer and Spirit’s Ross Cameron with [...]

  • PledgeMusic Issues Statement on Late Payments

    PledgeMusic Issues Statement on Late Payments to Artists

    UPDATED: In June of last year, Variety spoke with multiple prominent artists who were owed thousands of dollars by the artist-to-fan marketplace PledgeMusic. The company’s CEO and another executive who chose to remain anonymous attributed many of the problems to an unexpected change in the company’s payment fulfillment system, restated their commitment to the company [...]

  • Sony Music Launches New Label With

    Sony Music Launches New Label With Logic Manager Chris Zarou

    Sony Music Entertainment today announced that it has entered into a worldwide talent-development partnership with Chris Zarou, manager for Logic, Jon Bellion and others. As part of the agreement they are launching Visionary Records, a new Sony Music imprint “focused on discovering and advancing innovative artistry,” according to the announcement.  Zarou will serve as CEO [...]

  • NATPE 2019: TV Biz Hopes What

    NATPE 2019: TV Biz Hopes What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Stronger

    MIAMI — Kelly Clarkson’s plucky spirit was a good fit with the mood of the market as TV station owners, buyers from around the world and industry executives gathered here this week for the annual National Association of Television Program Executives conference. Much of the conversation at the conference and in the corridors of Miami [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad