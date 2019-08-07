×

USA Today Headquarters in Virginia Evacuated After Reports of Man With Weapon

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sections of a USA Today newspapers rest together, in Norwood, Mass. On Monday, Aug. 5, GateHouse Media, a chain backed by an investment firm, announced that it is buying USA Today owner Gannett CoGannett Gatehouse Combination, Norwood, USA - 05 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

The USA Today headquarters in McLean, Va. were evacuated Wednesday morning after a man with a weapon was reported in the area.

Fairfax County PD tweeted an update around 10 a.m. PST that officers are “currently working to clear the building” and that “we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.”

USA Today reported that a law enforcement source indicated the call was being treated as a mistake and that there was no indication of a shooter or shooting inside the building.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted around 9:25 a.m. PST that it was responding to “reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building.”

The police also advised the public to avoid the area.

According to USA Today’s own report about the evacuation, alarms sounded at the building while police responded to the scene, including the presence of a helicopter. USA Today biz trends reporter Nathan Bomey tweeted that the building is shared with several other unrelated companies.

The incident comes two days after a merger between the two biggest newspaper organizations in the country, Gannett (which owns USA Today) and GateHouse Media, was announced.

It also follows on the heels of three mass shootings in the past week that rocked the nation. The combined death toll from the July 28 Gilroy, Calif. shooting and Aug. 3 and 4 El Paso and Dayton shootings reached 34, with numerous others injured.

Popular on Variety

More Biz

  • Sections of a USA Today newspapers

    USA Today Headquarters in Virginia Evacuated After Reports of Man With Weapon

    The USA Today headquarters in McLean, Va. were evacuated Wednesday morning after a man with a weapon was reported in the area. Fairfax County PD tweeted an update around 10 a.m. PST that officers are “currently working to clear the building” and that “we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.” [...]

  • Nancy Drew Bat Woman the CW

    The CW Looks to the Future as Its Parent Companies Evolve

    It’s been more than 13 years since netlets The WB and UPN joined forces to form The CW network. The joint venture between Warner Bros. and CBS continues to hum along as a broadcast home for fare from both companies’ in-house TV studios, such as upcoming series “Batwoman” and “Nancy Drew.” But as each owner [...]

  • Guy Schory - Endeavor

    Endeavor Names Former eBay Exec Guy Schory Its First Chief Digital Officer

    Agency and media conglomerate Endeavor has hired Guy Schory, a former eBay and PayPal executive, as its first chief digital officer. Schory will head up Endeavor’s digital efforts across product management, marketing, data platforms, advertising and commerce. He also will lead Endeavor’s digital direct-to-consumer and business-to-business operations, including Endeavor Streaming, the video-streaming distribution unit formed [...]

  • Benny Blanco arrives at the 60th

    Hipgnosis Songs Acquires Benny Blanco Catalog

    The rapidly growing Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited and its investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited, announced in the wee hours of Wednesday that it has acquired 93 songs from the music catalog of Benny Blanco, one of the biggest hitmakers of the past decade. His catalog includes “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber,” “Castle on the [...]

  • Cadence13-CEO-Spencer-Brown-L-and-Chief-Content-Officer-Chris-Corcoran-R

    Entercom Buys Podcast Companies Cadence13, Pineapple Street Media

    In another podcast land-grab, radio broadcast giant Entercom Communications has inked deals to acquire podcast companies Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Media. Entercom announced the acquisition of podcast producer Pineapple Street Media and an agreement to buy full control of Cadence13, a New York-based podcast studio and distribution company, after acquiring a 45% stake for $9.7 [...]

  • Fans in the audience at Beyonce's

    The Big Shift: Why Record Companies Need to Pivot From a B2B to a B2C Model (Column)

    It’s no secret that record companies haven’t historically been very good at consumer marketing. True, many once supported direct-to-consumer (DTC) or direct-to-fan (DTF) initiatives in which they sold albums and CDs directly to music buyers, but those sales rarely amounted to a significant revenue stream. The labels had little interest in upsetting the retail distributors [...]

  • Plane Carrying Pink’s Management Team Crash-Lands

    Plane Carrying Pink’s Management Team Crash-Lands

    A small plane carrying the management team for singer Pink crashed in Denmark Monday and burst into flames, according to Danish media cites by the Associated Press and CBS News. No one was hurt, the reports say, noting that the singer was not on the flight. “P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad