Univision Sells Gizmodo Group, The Onion to Private-Equity Firm Great Hill Partners

Univision Communications reached a deal to sell Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion to private-equity firm Great Hill Partners for an undisclosed amount.

With the sale, Great Hill will form a new company called G/O Media Inc., headed by digital content industry vet Jim Spanfeller, who also will be a “significant investor” in the company. The sale puts an end to Univision’s bid — under then-CEO Randy Falco — to diversify beyond its Hispanic-broadcasting core business into what it had hoped would be a fast-growing, young-skewing mass digital play.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, except that the sale comprised all equity (no cash).

The brands moving from Univision to G/O Media are: Gizmodo (technology), Jalopnik (car culture), Jezebel (modern women’s interests), Deadspin (sports), Lifehacker (life tips and hacks), Kotaku (gaming), and The Root (African-American news and culture), as well as The Onion, which includes The A.V. Club and ClickHole.

Univision had said last summer that it was looking to offload the digital-media assets. That came after the TV broadcaster in August 2016 paid $135 million for the Gawker assets in a bankruptcy auction, (which didn’t include Gawker.com). Univision acquired a 40% stake in The Onion in January 2017.

more to come