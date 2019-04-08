You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Univision Sells Gizmodo Group, The Onion to Private-Equity Firm Great Hill Partners

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
gizmodo-media-group

Univision Communications reached a deal to sell Gizmodo Media Group and The Onion to private-equity firm Great Hill Partners for an undisclosed amount.

With the sale, Great Hill will form a new company called G/O Media Inc., headed by digital content industry vet Jim Spanfeller, who also will be a “significant investor” in the company. The sale puts an end to Univision’s bid — under then-CEO Randy Falco — to diversify beyond its Hispanic-broadcasting core business into what it had hoped would be a fast-growing, young-skewing mass digital play.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, except that the sale comprised all equity (no cash).

The brands moving from Univision to G/O Media are: Gizmodo (technology), Jalopnik (car culture), Jezebel (modern women’s interests), Deadspin (sports), Lifehacker (life tips and hacks), Kotaku (gaming), and The Root (African-American news and culture), as well as The Onion, which includes The A.V. Club and ClickHole.

Univision had said last summer that it was looking to offload the digital-media assets. That came after the TV broadcaster in August 2016 paid $135 million for the Gawker assets in a bankruptcy auction, (which didn’t include Gawker.com). Univision acquired a 40% stake in The Onion in January 2017.

more to come

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More TV

  • Rory Brown

    MTV Hires Bleacher Report's Rory Brown as Head of Digital and Social

    Rory Brown is leaving Turner’s Bleacher Report after a decade to join MTV in a newly created position as head of digital and social media for the MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo brands. In the new role, Brown will report directly to Jacqueline Parkes, chief marketing officer and executive VP of digital studios for MTV, [...]

  • Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit

    Sean Combs' Revolt Expands Annual Summit in Partnership With AT&T

    Sean Combs’ Revolt is expanding the scope of its live event business with a plan to grow its annual music summit into a multi-day event held in multiple cities. The Revolt Hip Hop Summit will be staged in Atlanta (July 25-27) and Los Angeles (Oct. 24-26) this year. The deal with AT&T allows Revolt to [...]

  • Beyonce Drops Trailer for 'Homecoming' Netflix

    Beyonce Drops Trailer for 'Homecoming' Netflix Special

    Just a week after Beyonce was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the NAACP Image Awards, the Beyhive has another reason to celebrate. Netflix posted a tweet Sunday teasing its rumored upcoming Beyonce concert documentary, which will reportedly highlight her 2018 performance at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, and followed with a full trailer on Monday [...]

  • Actor Ryan Reynolds attends a special

    Ryan Reynolds to Produce Family Game Show 'Don't' For ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Deadpool is becoming a game show producer. Ryan Reynolds is behind “Don’t,” a new original game show that has been picked up by ABC for multiple episodes. An original format created by Banijay Studios North America, “Don’t” is described as a “comedic physical game show” in which families of four are asked to perform various [...]

  • Dynasties BBC Vundu Pack

    AMC Networks Makes Big Play for Family Viewing With 'Project Awe,' Holiday Movies

     AMC Networks is making a play for one of the most desirable TV audiences of all – families. The New York-based media company, which operates AMC, IFC,We TV, SundanceTV and BBC America, intends to go after broad family viewing by launching a “micro-network” devoted to programming about natural history and by expanding its efforts around [...]

  • IFC Documetnary Now! season 2 premiere

    IFC Renews 'Documentary Now!' for Fourth Season

    “Documentary Now!,” the erstwhile lampoon of some of the best-loved documentary films in history, will get a fourth-season berth at cable network IFC. The AMC Networks-owned cable network has ordered seven new episodes of the series, though it did not announce an air date. The series is produced by Broadway Video and created by Fred Armisen, [...]

  • Harold Robbins on His Yacht in

    Reflecting on Harold Robbins' Big Mip Experience in 1969

    Fifty years ago, 1,500 individuals from 53 countries attended the fifth edition of MipTV at Cannes. It’s a small fraction of the estimated 10,500 expected this year, but organizers in 1969 were ecstatic at the turnout. They were also ecstatic to welcome celebs such as Harold Robbins, plugging “The Survivors,” starring Lana Turner. On April [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad