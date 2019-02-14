×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Music Posts Revenues of $7.15 Billion as Sale Plans Move Forward

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lucian Grainge
CREDIT: Universal Music Group

In an earnings report released by parent company Vivendi today, the Lucian Grainge-helmed Universal Music Group clocked total annual revenues of approximately $7.15 billion, a 10% increase at constant currency over 2017. The company continues to be a primary driver of Vivendi’s revenue: “For the second half of 2018, at constant currency and perimeter, Vivendi’s revenues increased by 5.7% compared to the second half of 2017, an improvement compared to the first half of 2018 (+3.9% compared to the first half of 2017), mainly driven by Universal Music Group (+12.8% for the second half, compared to +6.8% for the first half),” the report reads.

The company’s EBITA for 2018 was around $1.07 billion, up 22.1% over the previous year.

Music publishing revenues grew by 14.5% at constant currency and perimeter, the report said, driven by increased subscription and streaming revenues, as well as higher revenues generated from performance rights and synchronization. Merchandising and other revenues decreased by 1.5%, due to lower touring activity. Driven by the growth in revenues, UMG’s income from operations amounted to $1.7 billion, up 22.1% at constant currency and perimeter compared to 2017. The report noted that Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones and Elton John all signed or re-signed major deals with the company that touch many different aspects of their careers.

Related

In the report, the company also said that its plan to sell up to 50% of UMG’s share capital to one or more strategic partners is “moving forward.” It notes that corporate structure reorganization was completed at the end of 2018, that the due diligence was launched at the beginning of this year and meetings were held with pre-selected banks. The final selection of the financial advisors that will assist Vivendi in finding the best partners for UMG should be completed in the coming weeks. As previously announced, a floor price will be set for the entry of partners into UMG’s share capital.

Best-sellers for the recorded-music division include titles by Drake, Post Malone, The Beatles and XXXTentacion, as well as the soundtrack from “A Star is Born.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Music

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Posts Revenues of $7.15 Billion as Sale Plans Move Forward

    In an earnings report released by parent company Vivendi today, the Lucian Grainge-helmed Universal Music Group clocked total annual revenues of approximately $7.15 billion, a 10% increase at constant currency over 2017. The company continues to be a primary driver of Vivendi’s revenue: “For the second half of 2018, at constant currency and perimeter, Vivendi’s [...]

  • YNW Melly, Kanye West Collaborator, Arrested

    YNW Melly, Kanye West Collaborator, Arrested for Double Murder

    Florida rapper YNW Melly, who recently collaborated with Kanye West, has been arrested for the alleged murder and cover-up of two close friends, police said Wednesday, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The 19-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jamell Demons, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in [...]

  • Chris Cornell Police Report

    Chris Cornell Documentary in the Works From Brad Pitt and Peter Berg (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new documentary film centered on the life of Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell is in the works, Variety has learned. The film will be produced by Cornell’s widow, Vicky, along with Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s Film 45 production company, which focuses on non-scripted entertainment and branded content. Berg (“Lone Survivor,” “Deepwater Horizon”) [...]

  • Clint Mansell

    Composer Clint Mansell Signs Publishing Deal With Decca (EXCLUSIVE)

    Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated composer Clint Mansell has signed a long-term, worldwide music publishing deal with Decca Publishing. Mansell is best-known as the composer of such acclaimed Darren Aronofsky films as “Requiem for a Dream,” “Black Swan” and “The Fountain,” but rose to prominence as frontman of Pop Will Eat Itself, which scored 11 top-40 [...]

  • Katy Perry is a Robot in

    Katy Perry Is a Robot in Love in New Video With Zedd, ‘365’

    Katy Perry and Zedd have teamed up for a new single released today called “365,” which has  a video that shows the singer as a “Stepford Wife”-type robot who falls in love (with Zedd). Directed by Warren Fu (The Weeknd, Daft Punk) and conceptualized by Perry, according to the announcement, the clip “asks the question: [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad