Universal Music Partners With Nigerian Streaming Service uduX

Nigerian music streaming service uduX and Universal Music Group today announced the signing of a licensing agreement, making UMG the first major music company to license its catalog to the country’s first domestic streaming service. uduX is currently available via monthly subscription through the entertainment platform Habari by GTBank, which launched in November 2018. The service will also be fully incorporated into the Nigerian music market as a stand-alone app in the coming months, according to the announcement.

Users will now have access to UMG’s extensive catalog of both Nigerian and global recording artists including Eminem, Tekno, Post Malone, Nicki Minaj, Lady Zamar, Lil Wayne, Bob Marley, Brenda Fassie, Wurld, J.Cole, Dr. Tumi, Nasty C, Hugh Masekela, Larry Gaaga, Tamia, Maroon 5, Aka & Anatii, TJAN, Jah Prayzah, Nonso Bassey, Mafikizolo, Cina Soul, Ella Mai,and Mr. Eazi.

In making the announcement Chidi Okeke, Chief Executive Officer of Groove Platforms, who are responsible for the creation and development of uduX music said, “We have created a new platform to bring value to the music ecosystem both here in Nigeria, and the wider world at large. uduX music is excited to be working with Universal Music Group to help shape the future of digital music consumption in Africa and provide Nigerian music fans with access to their favorite artists from around the world.”

“This partnership extends our reach and makes our artists’ music even more accessible to Nigerian music lovers,” said Ezegozie Eze Jr., General Manager, Universal Music Nigeria, “We are delighted to be the first global music company to partner with uduX and look forward to bringing the extraordinary creativity of our artists to as many Nigerian users as possible.”

In July of last year, UMG announced the launch of Universal Music Nigeria, a new division within Western Africa.