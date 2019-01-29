×
Universal Music Makes Management Moves in Classics and Jazz Division

By
Variety Staff

Universal Music Group
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group today announced a series of executive management appointments within its Global Classics and Jazz division, which is coming off a year of successful releases by artists including Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Max Richter, Andrea Bocelli and John Coltrane.

Effective immediately, Holly Adams has been appointed to the role of Head of Soundtrack and Score, Global Classics and Jazz and Globe UK. In her previous role, she has overseen the acquisition and marketing campaigns for a number of significant soundtracks including two Oscar-winning scores, Ennio Morricone’s “The Hateful Eight” and Alexandre Desplat’s “The Shape of Water.”

In her new role working out of Los Angeles, she will be primarily responsible for driving the worldwide strategic direction of UMG’s soundtrack and score business in close partnership with the company’s classical and jazz labels.

On Feb. 4, Rachel Tregenza will joins as Head of International Communications and Artist Strategy, Global Classics and Jazz, after nearly five years at Decca. She will work alongside the company’s labels and UMG Global Communications.

On April 1, Anja Boenicke joins as Head of Artist and Brand Partnerships, Global Classics and Jazz from Deutsche Grammophon, where she was responsible for the operational running of DG120, a worldwide celebration of the label’s 120th anniversary. She will help lead brand partner relations for our classical and jazz labels and artists.

Announcing the changes, division president Dickon Stainer said, “These new appointments represent an exciting evolution within our business and offer new opportunities to our labels and artists. These roles and functions will help shape our global strategy to ensure that we continue to deliver category-leading performance on behalf of our artists and our audiences.”

 

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

