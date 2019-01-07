Universal Music Group Makes Senior Management Moves in Asia

Universal Music Group today announced a series of executive management appointments within Greater China and throughout Asia that, according to the announcement, signal a significant expansion of UMG’s finance, marketing and public policy infrastructure in Asia to maximize creative and commercial opportunities across these markets. The appointments are:

*Aaron Wang has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer for Greater China and will oversee all financial operations within Greater China. He will be based in Beijing and report to Sunny Chang, Chairman & CEO of UMG Greater China and Boyd Muir, EVP, CFO and President of Operations for Universal Music Group. He joins from Sony Pictures Entertainment, where he was CFO of Greater China, and previously held positions at Yake Trading Co., Sequel AG (A Timex Company) and American Express.

*Tracy Mu has been appointed Finance Director of Universal Music China. Mu will report to Wang and Garand Wu, Managing Director, Universal Music China and joins UMG from international technology company Dolby Industries, where she spent 11 years, most recently as Finance Manager, APAC.

*Yvonne Yuen has been appointed SVP of Marketing for Greater China. She previously held the position of SVP, International Marketing for UMG in South East Asia and will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to Chang.

*Elvin Eng has been named UMG’s CFO for the South East Asia Region, reporting to Muir and based in Singapore. Previously VP of finance for UMG, Asia Region, Eng will oversee the finance operations and strategy for South East Asian markets including Korea.

*Ang Kwee Tiang (aka KT Ang) has been named to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Asia Public Policy, effective immediately. Ang joins UMG from IFPI, the global trade body for recorded music, where he has served as Regional Director, Asia Pacific since 2013.

With more than 25 years of music industry experience throughout Asia, Ang, who is an attorney by training, also previously worked as the regional director, Asia Pacific for CISAC.

Reporting to UMG’s Executive Vice President, Public Affairs, Eric Berman, Ang will be based in Hong Kong and will work across all markets throughout the region, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, India, Japan and Vietnam.

Announcing the changes, Adam Granite, Executive Vice President, Market Development, Universal Music Group said, “In order to maximize the opportunities for growth throughout these dynamic and fast evolving markets, we have expanded and bolstered our senior management teams within Greater China and throughout Asia to ensure that UMG remains at the forefront of industry change and innovation, breaking new talent and embracing new platforms and audiences, as the adoption of streaming through legal services continues to drive the growing music economy forward within the region.”