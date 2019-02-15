×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Music Group Fuels 11.3% Rise in Vivendi’s 2018 Revenues

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star is Born
CREDIT: Clay Enos

Vivendi’s revenues were up 11.3% to €13.93 billion ($15.7 billion) in 2018, powered by Universal Music Group, which delivered such hits as the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack and Drake’s new album.

UMG’s revenues climbed by 10% to €6 billion ($6.8 billion) compared to 2017. On top of the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, the year’s bestsellers were new releases from Drake, Post Malone, The Beatles and XXXTentacion.

Recorded music revenues grew by 9.8%, bolstered by the growth in subscription and streaming revenues, which were up 37.3%. This rise in streaming revenues more than offset the continued decline in both download (-23.5%) and physical (-16.1%) sales.

Vivendi is moving ahead with its plan to sell 50% of Universal Music Group’s share capital to “one or more strategic partners” and expects to select the financial advisors that will assist Vivendi in the sale “in the coming weeks,” the company said.

Vivendi’s income from operations also increased by 22.7%, driven mainly by Universal Music Group but also by Canal Plus Group (+$88 million), which Vivendi said “continues its recovery in France.”

Related

In the absence of a major blockbuster like “Paddington,” Studiocanal’s revenues were on par with 2017 at €462 million ($521 million). The company was France’s second-largest distributor in 2018 thanks to a flurry of successful French films, notably Gilles Lellouche’s “Sink or Swim,” which was one of the highest-grossing French films of 2018 and received 10 Cesar Award nominations.

Canal Plus Group’s overall subscriber portfolio in France and abroad stood at 16.2 million by year-end, compared to 15.6 million in December 2017. But in France, the pay-TV group lost 300,000 subscribers and currently has 7.8 million subscribers. Vivendi attributed the drop to its struggling and soon-to-be-replaced SVOD service Canalplay. The company didn’t mention the steep competition of Netflix, which now has 5 million subscribers in France, according to recent French reports.

During the shareholders meeting, Vincent Bolloré, who presides over Vivendi’s supervisory board, announced his plan to have his son Cyrille replace him at the helm of the board. The arrival of Cyrille Bolloré on the board will have to be approved by a vote during the next meeting on April 15.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Biz

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Universal Music Group Fuels 11.3% Rise in Vivendi's 2018 Revenues

    Vivendi’s revenues were up 11.3% to €13.93 billion ($15.7 billion) in 2018, powered by Universal Music Group, which delivered such hits as the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack and Drake’s new album. UMG’s revenues climbed by 10% to €6 billion ($6.8 billion) compared to 2017. On top of the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, the [...]

  • The Blacklist 100th Episode

    'The Blacklist' EP Sues for Wrongful Termination

    A former executive producer of the NBC show “The Blacklist” has filed suit against Sony, alleging he was fired after being wrongfully blamed for a workplace scuffle. Michael Watkins is a veteran TV director and cinematographer. He was an executive producer for several seasons of “The Blacklist,” the NBC crime show starring James Spader. According [...]

  • TV set livingroom

    Studios Sue Omniverse in TV Streaming Crackdown

    The major studios filed a copyright infringement suit against Omniverse One World Television on Thursday, as they continue to crack down on illicit streaming services. Omniverse provides packages of TV channels to various streaming providers, including SkyStream TV, Flixon TV, and HD Homerun. Jason DeMeo, the head of the company, asserted in an interview with [...]

  • Netflix HQ LA

    Netflix Evacuation: Police Say Suspect Is in Custody, Had No Deadly Weapon

    UPDATED: Netflix’s Hollywood campus was evacuated over a report of a person with a deadly weapon on Thursday afternoon. However, two LAPD spokespeople have told Variety that the suspect is currently in custody off-site, and had no weapon. Authorities were called to the scene at about 3:53 p.m. over a man who possibly had a gun. The [...]

  • CBS HEADQUARTERS

    CBS Q4 Profit Rises, But Revenue Figures Miss Expectations

    CBS missed Wall Street’s projections as revenues derived from content licensing and distribution fell 11%, even as its results were buoyed by advertising associated with the 2018 midterm elections. The New York owner of the CBS television network and Showtime said net income from continuing operations came to $561 million, or $1.49 per share in the fourth [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad