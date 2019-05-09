Universal Music’s Candace Berry to Retire

Candace Berry, who has overseen Universal Music Group’s commercial partnership branch since 2011, is retiring from the company, according to an internal memo from executive VP Michele Anthony.

“We will forever be thankful to Candace for her steady leadership during one of the most transformative periods in the history of the music industry,” the memo reads. “As a female executive, Candace broke countless glass ceilings, mentored many young women and was regularly recognized by Billboard and others for her role as a pioneer in our industry. To say that she will be missed would be an understatement.

“Going forward, we have a vision for the business — building a new commercial organization on the foundation that Candace leaves us, in order to capitalize on music’s increasingly global consumption. I’m looking forward to sharing our management team’s thoughts with you soon, but today is about our dear friend, Candace.

“We cannot thank her enough for her countless contributions to our company and our industry throughout the years,” the memo concludes. “We wish Candace and her family all great things in her much-deserved retirement.”

Anthony says that Jeff Stoltz, SVP of commercial partnerships, will lead the department on an interim basis, and the distributed label marketing functions will now report to Andrew Kronfeld.

Berry is an industry veteran whose career stretches back to the 1980s, having held roles in sales at Arista, Zoo and Interscope Records, where she ultimately became head of the department. She became an executive VP at Universal Distribution in 2010.