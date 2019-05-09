×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Universal Music’s Candace Berry to Retire

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Universal Music

Candace Berry, who has overseen Universal Music Group’s commercial partnership branch since 2011, is retiring from the company, according to an internal memo from executive VP Michele Anthony.

“We will forever be thankful to Candace for her steady leadership during one of the most transformative periods in the history of the music industry,” the memo reads. “As a female executive, Candace broke countless glass ceilings, mentored many young women and was regularly recognized by Billboard and others for her role as a pioneer in our industry. To say that she will be missed would be an understatement.

“Going forward, we have a vision for the business — building a new commercial organization on the foundation that Candace leaves us, in order to capitalize on music’s increasingly global consumption. I’m looking forward to sharing our management team’s thoughts with you soon, but today is about our dear friend, Candace.

Related

“We cannot thank her enough for her countless contributions to our company and our industry throughout the years,” the memo concludes. “We wish Candace and her family all great things in her much-deserved retirement.”

Anthony says that Jeff Stoltz, SVP of commercial partnerships, will lead the department on an interim basis, and the distributed label marketing functions will now report to Andrew Kronfeld.

Berry is an industry veteran whose career stretches back to the 1980s, having held roles in sales at Arista, Zoo and Interscope Records, where she ultimately became head of the department. She became an executive VP at Universal Distribution in 2010.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Biz

  • Universal Music's Candace Berry to Retire

    Universal Music's Candace Berry to Retire

    Candace Berry, who has overseen Universal Music Group’s commercial partnership branch since 2011, is retiring from the company, according to an internal memo from executive VP Michele Anthony. “We will forever be thankful to Candace for her steady leadership during one of the most transformative periods in the history of the music industry,” the memo [...]

  • Africa Distributors Push Prestige TV Projects

    Africa Poised to Break Out as Distributors Mine Prestige TV Projects for Global Markets

    When South African writer-director Gareth Crocker was developing “Shadow,” a series about an ex-cop with superpowers who fights crime in Johannesburg’s underworld, he took the unusual and risky approach of bypassing local broadcasters to get the project made.  The show’s executive producers wanted to keep the rights to a series they thought had global potential. “We [...]

  • Beijing Culture Big in China With

    Beijing Culture Blasts Off in China by Backing Hits Like 'The Wandering Earth'

    Just six years ago, Beijing Culture was a little-known tourism company with no involvement in film. It had a history of investing in bricks and mortar — literally — and managed a handful of cultural attractions, including two ancient temples, on the outskirts of the Chinese capital. But after a change in focus to entertainment [...]

  • Equity Takes Center Stage at Summit

    Hollywood Heavyweights Seek Ways to Increase Diversity at Variety Inclusion Summit

    On May 9, the Variety Inclusion and Diversity Summit will be held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, shining a light on individuals who seek a revolution within the industry while addressing multiple social topics that continue to dominate national discussion. This year, a multitude of panels will be offered during the event, with various speakers [...]

  • Diversity Soaring On-Screen but Not for

    Diversity Soars On-Screen, but Lags in Hollywood's Rooms of Power

    Three years after the viral movement #OscarsSoWhite highlighted the exclusion of people of color from all levels of show business, 2018 brought some visible wins for diversity. But the inclusive spirit has yet to translate into inclusive hiring at top executive rungs of the major studios and talent agencies. Despite highlights like “Black Panther” and [...]

  • Brittney King Brock Named President of

    Brittney King Brock Named President of Operations and GM of 10K Projects

    Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of the Los Angeles-based independent record label 10K Projects, announced today that he has appointed industry veteran Brittney King Brock to the newly created position of president of operations and general manager at the label.  According to the announcement, in her new role, Mrs. Brock will oversee all label operations, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad