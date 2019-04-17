×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UCLA, Howard University Partner on Internship Program to Foster Diversity in Hollywood

Kamala Harris lent crucial support to getting program off the ground

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kamala Harris Democratic candidate for US President Kamala Harris, Oakland, USA - 27 Jan 2019
CREDIT: imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Increased focus on college students may be one way to pave a more diverse future in Hollywood.

A new program from the UCLA Anderson School for Management’s Summer Institute at the Center for MEMES (Media, Entertainment & Sports) in partnership with Howard University gives students the opportunity to learn the ropes of the entertainment industry through paid internships. The program enables students to gain firsthand experience in film and television production via a hands-on six-week course centered around the entertainment industry.

After it became clear that the cost of the classes, along with  the high cost of living in Los Angeles, made it hard for students of color to take advantage of the opportunities, the program expanded their initiatives to Howard in hopes of casting a wider net. In addition to offering financial support for select Howard students to take part in summer courses, the Center will work to find internships for students while they’re in Los Angeles.

As part of the program, Lionsgate has already employed three interns across their motion picture, production, worldwide TV/digital distribution and talent acquisition teams. One intern is already hired for an entry-level position at the company post-graduation.

Jay Tucker, Executive Director at the Center for MEMES at UCLA told Deadline that Sen. Kamala Harris played a part in getting the program going. “She was one of the catalysts to help raise awareness around this opportunity,” Tucker said. “It really helped to get the ball rolling.”

Along with adding more studios and production companies to its internship slate, the Center also hopes to bring more HBCUs (historically black colleges and universities) and women’s colleges on board to continue their diversity efforts.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Biz

  • Kamala Harris Democratic candidate for US

    UCLA, Howard University Partner on Internship Program to Foster Diversity in Hollywood

    Increased focus on college students may be one way to pave a more diverse future in Hollywood. A new program from the UCLA Anderson School for Management’s Summer Institute at the Center for MEMES (Media, Entertainment & Sports) in partnership with Howard University gives students the opportunity to learn the ropes of the entertainment industry [...]

  • Anne del Castillo Named NYC's Commissioner

    Anne del Castillo Named New York City's Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

    The film and TV industries in New York City have a new boss: Anne del Castillo, who has been tapped by Mayor Bill de Blasio to serve as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. Del Castillo had served as general counsel and chief operating officer of MOME since 2015. She succeeds Julie [...]

  • Warner/Chappell Music Names Ryan Press President

    Warner/Chappell Music Names Ryan Press President of A&R for the U.S.

    Warner/Chappell Music has announced the promotion of Ryan Press to president of A&R, U.S. Press, who joined the publisher in 2009, has worked closely with an array of acclaimed songwriters and producers, including Rihanna, Rae Sremmurd, DJ Khaled, Wiz Khalifa, Meek Mill, T-Minus, Tayla Parx, Gucci Mane, Mike Elizondo, Aloe Blacc, The-Dream, Priscilla Renea, Lil [...]

  • Sarah BarnettAMC - SundanceTV 'State of

    Listen: AMC Networks' Sarah Barnett on Finding TV's 'Holy Grail'

    Sarah Barnett’s new job at AMC Networks has her overseeing four cable channels and two streaming platforms. She’s spent the past few months since her promotion to president of entertainment networks adjusting operations, assembling the right team and diving deeper into AMC’s investment in audience research and analytic tools. But none of that work matters [...]

  • Jordan Feldstein

    Beanie Feldstein Writes Touching Tribute to Her Brother, Maroon 5 Manager Jordan

    Actress Beanie Feldstein has written a moving tribute to her late brother Jordan, longtime manager of Maroon 5, who passed away of a heart attack in December of 2017. “It is impossible. Grief is just impossible. It cannot be contained or summarized or enclosed,” the tribute, published in InStyle, begins. “To describe the wound grief [...]

  • Broadcast Castings

    How Broadcast Networks Fight Streamers to Cast Top Stars in Their Pilots

    In a matter of weeks, the broadcast networks will go through the annual process of ordering pilots to series for the fall season.  The casts of this year’s pilot crop feature many broadcast mainstays and strong performers, but also illustrate that cable networks and streaming platforms are now the go-to destination for marquee stars looking [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    WGA Sues Talent Agencies in Battle Against Packaging Fees

    The Writers Guild of America has filed a lawsuit against WME, CAA, UTA and ICM Partners as the guild steps up its fight against Hollywood’s largest talent agencies over conflict of interest concerns. “We are here today to announce the filing of a lawsuit to establish that packaging fees are illegal under the law of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad