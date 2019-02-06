Watch Trump’s State of the Union Address Online

The speech, which was delayed following the government shutdown, is getting broad coverage across all major TV networks, and there will also once again be numerous opportunities to stream it online. Here’s where and how to tune in for those live streams:
CBS News is live streaming both the speech itself and the Democratic response as well as some of its coverage of the event on YouTube, on its website, as well as via its mobile, Apple TV, Xbox, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku apps starting at 2 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
C-Span is streaming the speech live on YouTube starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
FactStream, an initiative of the Duke Reporters’ Lab, will offer live fact-checking of the speech via its iPhone app.
NBC News will stream the speech on its YouTube channel, as well as on NBCNews.com. The stream will also feature reactions from former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and David Litt, a former speechwriter for President Obama and current head writer/producer for Funny or Die.
President Donald Trump will hold second State of the Union speech on Tuesday. The speech, which was delayed following the government shutdown, is getting broad coverage across all major TV networks, and there will also once again be numerous opportunities to stream it online. Here’s where and how to tune in for those live streams: [...]
Disney will forgo about $150 million in content licensing revenue in its current fiscal year as the company prepares for the launch of Disney Plus later this year. During Disney’s quarterly earnings conference call on Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy offered a few details about the financial ramifications of [...]
MGM filed a trademark suit on Tuesday accusing a Nevada man of infringing on the United Artists brand. The suit alleges that James Schramm launched United Artist Studios and the United Artist Film Festival — both without the “s” — in an attempt to profit off the historic studio’s name. The litigation comes the same [...]
NPR’s Audie Cornish has signed with CAA, Variety has learned exclusively. Cornish is currently the co-host of NPR’s afternoon news magazine program “All Things Considered,” which boasts an average audience of 14 million listeners per week. She is also the host of “NPR Presents,” a long-form conversation series with creatives about their projects, processes, and shaping culture [...]
UTA has acquired the talent representation firm Digital Brand Architects as it expands in the arena of working with digital media stars and influencers. DBA has been co-owned by Irving Azoff’s Azoff Company since 2013. The acquisition also brings to UTA the company’s stake in Digital Brand Products, a merchandising arm that develops licensed products [...]
The National Music Publishers’ Association, the Nashville Songwriters Association International and the Songwriters of North America today unveiled the board members and endorsements for their Mechanical Licensing Collective submission to the U.S. Copyright Office. Members of the various boards and committees include representatives from most major music publishers and performing-rights organizations, as well as several [...]
Country-rock titans the Zac Brown Band have signed a new global licensing agreement with BMG for their yet-untitled forthcoming studio album, the company announced today. The new album is the group’s first since 2017’s “Welcome Home,” and comes as the band is preparing to kick off the second leg of their successful “Down The Rabbit Hole Live” tour in March as well as [...]