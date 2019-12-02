×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Trump Campaign Bans Bloomberg News Reporters

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Micheal Bloomberg Hillary Clinton
CREDIT: Ben Cawthra/REX/Shutterstock

The Trump campaign announced Monday that it will no longer issue credentials to Bloomberg News reporters, citing the outlet’s refusal to investigate owner Michael Bloomberg or other Democratic candidates.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement that Bloomberg News reporters would no longer be given credentials for rallies or other campaign events.

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” Parscale said in a statement. “Bloomberg News has declared that they won’t investigate their boss or his Democratic competitors, many of whom are current holders of high office, but will continue critical reporting of President Trump. As President Trump’s campaign, we are accustomed to unfair reporting practices, but most news organizations don’t announce their biases so publicly.”

Bloomberg announced his candidacy on Nov. 24. The same day, Bloomberg News editor in chief John Micklethwait said the organization would cover the Bloomberg campaign and its Democratic opponents, but would not investigate Bloomberg, his family or his foundations, and would extend the same policy to the other Democrats. He said the investigative team would continue to investigate Trump “as the government of the day.”

In response to the Trump campaign statement, Micklethwait said the outlet would not be deterred.

“The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said. “We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”

The Trump campaign denied credentials to many outlets at various points in 2016, including the Washington Post, Univision, Buzzfeed, and the Des Moines Register. The outlets were typically able to attend events as members of the public.

More Biz

  • Micheal Bloomberg Hillary Clinton

    Trump Campaign Bans Bloomberg News Reporters

    The Trump campaign announced Monday that it will no longer issue credentials to Bloomberg News reporters, citing the outlet’s refusal to investigate owner Michael Bloomberg or other Democratic candidates. Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement that Bloomberg News reporters would no longer be given credentials for rallies or other campaign events. [...]

  • The Wizard of Oz

    How Home Entertainment Companies Are Navigating the Streaming Apocalypse

    Now that the streaming apocalypse is fully upon us, how are people in the home-entertainment business coping? Mostly by reducing expectations for those once lucrative discs. With revenue shifting toward established subscription video-on-demand services such as Netflix, Amazon and CBS All Access, and even more competition from Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, studios are [...]

  • Chase Carey, Uday Shankar, Li Ruigang

    Singapore Hosts Media International Advisory Council

    Liberty Media and Formula One executive Chase Carey, Raine Group partner Joe Ravitch, and Uday Shankar, Disney’s chief in Asia, are among a group of entertainment industry heavyweights convened by the Singapore government to form the Media International Advisory Council. The MIAC is intended to be a think tank that meets once a year and [...]

  • Olivia Jade Giannulli

    Lori Loughlin's Daughter Returns to YouTube Following College Admissions Scandal

    Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli has returned to YouTube after taking a monthslong hiatus following the college admissions scandal, known as Operation Varsity Blues. Giannulli, who has 1.93 million subscribers on YouTube, posted a two-minute video titled “hi again” Sunday explaining her return. “Obviously I’ve been gone for a really long time and as [...]

  • Dwyane WadeNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards,

    Dwyane Wade Defends His Son's Appearance Following Internet 'Hate'

    Dwyane Wade has spoken out on social media, reaffirming his support for his son after online trolls criticized the 12-year-old’s appearance in a family photo that was posted to wife Gabrielle Union’s Instagram. “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” Wade tweeted on Saturday. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so [...]

  • Leonardo DiCaprio speaks at the 2019

    Leonardo DiCaprio Responds to Brazilian President's Claim That He Funded Amazon Wildfires

    Leonardo DiCaprio has refuted bizarre and false claims from Brazil’s right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro that the actor financed the wildfires in the Amazon, playing into a ploy by the the World Wildlife Fund to generate donations. DiCaprio posted a statement on Instagram Saturday that “while worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted.” [...]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Angelina Jolie Moves to WME From UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Angelina Jolie has signed with WME after spending most of the past decade with UTA. Jolie is coming off the Disney sequel “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” which is close to grossing $500 million worldwide. In recent years, the woman who is one of the world’s most recognizable movie stars has focused more on directing and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad