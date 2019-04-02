×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Troy Carter Launches Q&A, a New Music and Tech Company

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Honoree Troy Carter, Spotify's global head of creator services, attends the UJA-Federation of New York's Music Visionary of the Year award luncheon at The Pierre, in New YorkUJA-Federation Music Visionary of the Year Award Luncheon, New York, USA - 12 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Troy Carter, formerly Spotify’s global head of creator services and Lady Gaga’s manager for the first five years of her career, has teamed up with his longtime friend and business partner J. Erving to form a “new, modern music and technology company” called Q&A. The pair, who formerly worked together in Carter’s Atom Factory company, are joined by co-founder Suzy Ryoo (Atom Factory, OMD) and Tim Luckow (Stem, GHouse).

According to the announcement, the company seeks to “empower the next generation of artists through technology, tools and services.” In its first move toward expansion, Q&A will merge with Human Re Sources, the digital distribution and label services company launched by J. Erving in 2018. The merger allows Q&A and Human Re Sources to “build an integrated solution for artists via distribution, management, label services, and data analytics with a highly collaborative artist-driven approach,” with a stated goal of creating an ecosystem where entrepreneurial artists are supported throughout their entire career.

The first release for the merged companies is Philadelphia singer/songwriter Pink Sweat$, following on the success of Human Re Sources artists like Peter Manos, Charlotte Lawrence and Brent Faiyaz as well as the YBN collective.

Related

Carter will continue in his role as entertainment advisor to the Prince estate. As Spotify’s head of global creative services — which he described to Variety as “a sort of conduit between the music business and Spotify, a bit of a translator and a bit of a diplomat” — Carter headed up a team of several dozen employees and instituted several artist-development programs, including ones for emerging artists as well as a program to promote songwriters called Secret Genius (along with an awards show) and a songwriters’ camp. Yet perhaps more significantly he has acted as a strong and vocal liaison to the artist and industry communities.

“My time spent at Spotify allowed me the opportunity to see gaps that still exists between the music business and technology,” says Carter. “Modern artists have to be more entrepreneurial than ever before. They’re looking for a lot more than music distribution, they want experienced teams that can help build long-lasting careers. We designed the company to allow artists of any size to have a shot at success. Whether you choose to stay independent or continue on to major label, our goal is to help creators through the process with a high level of service and intuitive software.”

“Troy is one of the smartest and forward-thinking people I know. This industry is ever-changing and creators are more proactive today than I’ve ever seen,” says Erving. “Troy and I have always taken an artist-forward approach to the music business and we believe that artists and their needs should always be put first.”

 

 

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Digital

  • Honoree Troy Carter, Spotify's global head

    Troy Carter Launches Q&A, a New Music and Tech Company

    Troy Carter, formerly Spotify’s global head of creator services and Lady Gaga’s manager for the first five years of her career, has teamed up with his longtime friend and business partner J. Erving to form a “new, modern music and technology company” called Q&A. The pair, who formerly worked together in Carter’s Atom Factory company, [...]

  • 22 Percent of Comsumers Use Voice

    One in Five Consumers Uses Voice to Interact With Their TVs

    More than 20% of all consumers interact with their TVs or streaming devices via voice commands, according to a new survey from IHS Markit. An additional 30% aren’t currently using voice for TV viewing, but are interested in the technology. Unsurprisingly, voice is more popular with younger consumers, with 33% of 25- to 34-year-olds making [...]

  • Roy Choi

    Roy Choi on 'Broken Bread,' His New Food-Activism Series on KCET and Tastemade

    After launching food trucks, restaurants, and social justice efforts, chef Roy Choi is about to premiere a six-part series, “Broken Bread,” that looks at the ways food can be an agent of change. The series debuts May 15 on PBS channel KCET in Southern California and will stream on Tastemade TV’s streaming platform. In the [...]

  • Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade Fox

    Fox News Sees Subscriber Traction on Streaming Fox Nation Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    People who peek into Fox Nation end up wanting to move there. Fox News’ top executive says 85% of people who take a one-week free trial of the company’s subscription-based Fox Nation streaming-video service are electing to stay on board, the latest signal of consumer interest in broadband-delivered video. The trend is surfacing as more [...]

  • GiGi Hadid Variety Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on Her Brand and the Complicated Realities of Fame

    Gigi Hadid is one of America’s top models. At 23, she’s fronted campaigns for a staggering number of fashion brands, including Marc Jacobs, Prada, Chanel and Maybelline. She’s chronicled her adventures on the runway — and off — with her social media account, where 47 million fans follow her on Instagram. She’s branched out as [...]

  • Streaming Placeholder

    Driven by Streaming, Global Recorded-Music Revenues Soar to $19.1 Billion

    The global recorded music market grew by 9.7% in 2018 — its fourth consecutive year of growth — to $19.1 billion, according the latest annual report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI). Streaming revenue grew by 34.0% and accounted for almost half (47%) of global revenue, powered by a 32.9% increase in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad