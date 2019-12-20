×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Sets ‘Podcast Universe’ Parody Series

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
CREDIT: Courtesy of Comedy Central

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will expand its podcast menu with the launch of “The Daily Show Podcast Universe” in January.

“Podcast Universe” will serve up a five-episode miniseries featuring parodies of popular genres of podcasting, from true crime potboilers to social justice crusades to self-appointed self-help experts. The limited series bows Jan. 13. Per Comedy Central, the five episodes on tap are:

  • Slowbama – Mystery. Scandal. Lattes.
  • Pod Save Little Creek Elementary – They won’t take this lying down—unless it’s nap time.
  • These American Lies – Stories about lies and the presidents who tell them.
  • #Crushing: A Success Podcast For Winners – So much epic, so little time.
  • Podcast Today – Podcasting today’s podcast, today.

“Daily Show” has been active on the podcast front since the February 2018 debut of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition,” which counts more than 100 million lifetime downloads to date.

” ‘The Daily Show Podcast Universe further reinforces the fact that ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ is a late-night leader in podcasting,” said Steve Raizes, senior VP of podcasting for Viacom. “The series continues to break new ground across platforms and offers fans truly unique ways to interact with the show, Trevor and the correspondents.”

“Daily Show” home Comedy Central has also invested big in podcasting, launching its Global Podcast Network in 2017. The roster at present features such series as “South Side Stories,” “The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project,” “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik,” “You Up w/ Nikki Glaser,” “The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder,” “Crank Yankers,” “Stand-Up w/ Chris Distefano” and “Your 2 Dads w/ Sean and Julian,” hosted by Sean O’Connor and Julian McCullough.

(Pictured: Trevor Noah)

More TV

  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

    'Daily Show With Trevor Noah' Sets 'Podcast Universe' Parody Series

    “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will expand its podcast menu with the launch of “The Daily Show Podcast Universe” in January. “Podcast Universe” will serve up a five-episode miniseries featuring parodies of popular genres of podcasting, from true crime potboilers to social justice crusades to self-appointed self-help experts. The limited series bows Jan. 13. [...]

  • 'The Morning Show' Director Mimi Leder

    'The Morning Show' Director Mimi Leder on 'Operatic' Season Finale (SPOILERS)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Interview,” the first season finale of “The Morning Show.” Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” launched its series with the firing of morning news anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) amid sexual misconduct allegations. To bring the show full-circle, the season finale ended on [...]

  • Netflix Green Eggs and Ham

    ‘Green Eggs and Ham’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix is going back to the Dr. Seuss buffet for another helping of “Green Eggs and Ham.” Sam-I-Am would be proud. The streamer has announced it is renewing the animated series for a second season, appropriately titled “Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving.” Netflix’s adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss children’s book centers on [...]

  • Men in Black

    Sony Pictures Spruces Up GetTV Digital Multicast Channel With Superhero, Sci-Fi Movies

    ‘Tis the season to experiment with digital multicast channels. Sony Pictures Television is looking to spruce up the programming on its GetTV multicast channel, which mines the studio’s vault with blocks of vintage movies and TV series. Starting next year, Sony plans to add a block of superhero, sci-fi and action-themed movies and TV shows [...]

  • Karamo Brown, Miss America 2020 Camille

    TV Ratings: Miss America Drops 16%, NBC Wins Quiet Thursday

    After the madness of a Wednesday night crammed with finales and an impeachment vote, the Thursday night TV ratings were pretty tame in comparison. This year’s “Miss America” contest tied for first on the night with a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million total viewers. That represents at 16% viewership drop-off from last [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad