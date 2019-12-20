‘Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Sets ‘Podcast Universe’ Parody Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” will expand its podcast menu with the launch of “The Daily Show Podcast Universe” in January.

“Podcast Universe” will serve up a five-episode miniseries featuring parodies of popular genres of podcasting, from true crime potboilers to social justice crusades to self-appointed self-help experts. The limited series bows Jan. 13. Per Comedy Central, the five episodes on tap are:

Slowbama – Mystery. Scandal. Lattes.

Pod Save Little Creek Elementary – They won’t take this lying down—unless it’s nap time.

These American Lies – Stories about lies and the presidents who tell them.

#Crushing: A Success Podcast For Winners – So much epic, so little time.

Podcast Today – Podcasting today’s podcast, today.

“Daily Show” has been active on the podcast front since the February 2018 debut of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition,” which counts more than 100 million lifetime downloads to date.

” ‘The Daily Show Podcast Universe‘ further reinforces the fact that ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ is a late-night leader in podcasting,” said Steve Raizes, senior VP of podcasting for Viacom. “The series continues to break new ground across platforms and offers fans truly unique ways to interact with the show, Trevor and the correspondents.”

“Daily Show” home Comedy Central has also invested big in podcasting, launching its Global Podcast Network in 2017. The roster at present features such series as “South Side Stories,” “The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project,” “Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik,” “You Up w/ Nikki Glaser,” “The Bonfire with Big Jay Oakerson and Dan Soder,” “Crank Yankers,” “Stand-Up w/ Chris Distefano” and “Your 2 Dads w/ Sean and Julian,” hosted by Sean O’Connor and Julian McCullough.

(Pictured: Trevor Noah)