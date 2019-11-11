×

Travis Scott Remix Drives Young Thug’s ‘Hot’ to No. 1 on Rolling Stone Top 100

Variety Staff

Young ThugBillboard Hot 100, Day 2, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Steven Ferdman/REX/Shutterstock

Driven by a remix featuring Travis Scott, Young Thug’s single “Hot” has roared to the top of the Rolling Stone Top 100 this week. The song racked up more than 20 million audio streams and 3,700 downloads.

Also getting a big boost is buzzing artist Arizona Zervas, whose “Roxanne” soared to No. 6 after debuting at No. 48 — which also drive him to the top of the Trending 25 chart. The song clocked more than 15 million streams, pushing it past Kanye West’s “Follow God,” which slipped to No. 8. In fact, West’s gospel album “Jesus Is King” dropped off after landing several songs into the Top 10, although each except “Follow God” fell out of the Top 40 this week.

Elsewhere, the week’s two biggest debuts were Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” at No. 15 with 9.3 million streams, and 21 Savage’s “Immortal” one spot below at No. 16.

On other charts, Post Malone returned to the top of the Top 200 Albums with 79,300 units — knocking Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” to No. 2 — and also reclaimed the top of the Artists 500.

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

 

