Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys Lead Opening Weekend at Las Vegas’ KAOS

The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is holding a festival of sorts for the opening weekend of its new KAOS venue, with Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, J Balvin, Skrillex, G-Eazy and more performing over three nights, April 5-7.

According to the announcement, KAOS is “a spectacular new entertainment experience consisting of a fully integrated 73,000 square foot dayclub and 29,000 square foot nightclub, which will completely redefine the daylife and nightlife experience in Las Vegas.”

The weekend’s entertainment lives up to such a billing: It starts on Friday, April 5, with an intimate performance by Alicia Keys inside the Pearl Concert Theater, followed by electric performances later that night by Skrillex and Travis Scott at KAOS Nightclub. On Saturday, April 6, Cardi B will debut her exclusive residency at KAOS Nightclub and previously announced act Hozier will rock the Pearl the next night.

Cardi’s residency at the venue was announced last month.

The full grand opening weekend lineup includes:

Friday, April 5

Pearl – An intimate evening with Alicia Keys; limited tickets available starting at $99 plus fees

KAOS Nightclub – Travis Scott and Skrillex; limited tickets available starting at $35 for women and $55 for men, plus fees

Saturday, April 6

Pearl – NEEDTOBREATHE; tickets available starting at $32, plus fees

KAOS Dayclub – Special Guest Performance; limited tickets available starting at $25 for women and $35 for men, plus fees

KAOS Nightclub – Cardi B, G-EAZY and J Balvin; limited tickets available starting at $35 for women and $55 for men, plus fees

APEX Social Club – Gorgon City;

Sunday, April 7

Pearl – Hozier; tickets available starting at $42

KAOS Dayclub – Kaskade and Vice; limited tickets available starting at $25 for women and $35 for men, plus fees

KAOS Nightclub – Special Guest Country Performance; early bird tickets available starting at $60 plus fees