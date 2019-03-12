×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TPG Puts Bill McGlashan on Leave Following College Admission Scandal Charges

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bill McGlashan
CREDIT: John Salangsang/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Private equity company TPG Capital has put TPG Growth fund founding partner Bill McGlashan on leave effective immediately following his alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal. McGlashan, who also cofounder and CEO of the Rise Fund, TPG’s social investment arm, will be replaced on an interim by TPG’s co-CEO Jim Coulter.

“As a result of the charges of personal misconduct against Bill McGlashan, we have placed Mr. McGlashan on indefinite administrative leave effective immediately,” said a TPG spokesperson in a statement shared with Variety Tuesday afternoon.

McGlashan is just the latest celebrity caught up in the scandal, which involved dozens of people paying bribes to get their children into prestigious universities. Prosecutors filed charges against 33 parents Tuesday, including “Fuller House” actress Lori Loughlin and “Desperate Housewives” veteran Felicity Huffman.

Some of the individuals charged allegedly paid up to $6.5 million for guaranteed spots at schools including Yale University, Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA and USC. McGlashan allegedly paid more than $250,000 to get his son into USC, Bloomberg reported earlier on Thursday.

TPG is best known in Hollywood for its ownership of the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), of which it acquired a majority stake in 2014. The equity firm also led a $450 million round of funding in Vice in 2017.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Biz

  • Bill McGlashan

    TPG Puts Bill McGlashan on Leave Following College Admission Scandal Charges

    Private equity company TPG Capital has put TPG Growth fund founding partner Bill McGlashan on leave effective immediately following his alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal. McGlashan, who also cofounder and CEO of the Rise Fund, TPG’s social investment arm, will be replaced on an interim by TPG’s co-CEO Jim Coulter. “As a [...]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice May Be Looking to Raise Another $200 Million (Report)

    Vice Media is looking to raise a new $200 million in funding, according to a report from the Information. The news comes just weeks after Vice laid off around 250 staffers. Vice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is looking to raise the new funding as it is working toward profitability, [...]

  • David Israelite

    NMPA Issues Fiery, Point-by-Point Response to Spotify’s Royalty Appeal

    Spotify, Google, Pandora and Amazon have received fierce criticism from the songwriting and music-publishing communities after the announcement last week that the companies are teaming up to appeal a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. While Spotify is just one of the four [...]

  • CBS Takes Control of Pop TV

    CBS Takes Control of Pop TV Cabler, Buys Out Lionsgate's 50% Stake

    CBS has taken full ownership of the Pop TV cable channel after buying out the 50% stake held by Lionsgate. CBS said it aims to better integrate Pop with the rest of CBS Corp. Pop will continue to field “idiosyncratic, comedy-leaning original programming” and it may add reruns of vintage and contemporary CBS shows, according [...]

  • Filter’s Richard Patrick, Venue Disagree Over

    Filter’s Richard Patrick, Venue Disagree Over Trump-Related Show Cancellation

    Filter frontman Richard Patrick is no stranger to controversy. His band’s biggest hit, “Hey Man, Nice Shot,” is about the public suicide of a Republican politician, and the singer was kicked off of Twitter for a comment he recalls as “something like ‘F— off and die’ directed to Newt Gingrich.” So last week, when Filter’s [...]

  • Steve Mosko

    Listen: Steve Mosko on Shifting From Studio Life to Startup Mentality at Village Roadshow

    Steve Mosko is on a mission to build the indie TV studio for the streaming era in his new role as CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. Mosko, the former Sony Pictures Television chief, details for this week’s episode of Variety‘s “Strictly Business” podcast his mission to build out Village Roadshow into a production entity [...]

  • Steve Gaydos

    Variety Veteran Steven Gaydos Promoted to Executive VP of Content

    Variety veteran Steven Gaydos has been promoted to executive VP of content. Gaydos is responsible for creating Variety’s Features editorial department and overseeing the magazine’s key franchises for print, digital and events. These include Emmy and Oscar season Contenders reports, the Impact lists that annually chronicle the accomplishments of top industry achievers around the globe, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad