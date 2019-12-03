×
Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry to Host ‘Top Gear America’ for Motor Trend Streaming Service

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

CREDIT: Courtesy of Motor Trend

Discovery’s Motor Trend streaming service is reviving “Top Gear America” with a new trio of hosts: Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and British journalist Jethro Bovingdon.

Set to debut in the spring, the series marks the latest effort to put a U.S. spin on the enduring U.K. franchise that celebrates the automotive world by putting the hosts through a series of racing- and travel-related challenges, among other elements. The Motor Trend announcement includes a photo of the hosts with what appears to be a new incarnation of the show’s famed mystery driver — whose identity is always shielded by a helmet — known as “the Stig.”

“What an extraordinary trio to add to the storied history of the ‘Top Gear’ franchise,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group. “Individually Dax, Rob and Jethro bring unique experiences, perspectives and genuine passion for the automotive world. Together they create all the essential and joyful ingredients that we’ve come to love about ‘Top Gear’ – camaraderie, competitiveness and sheer curiosity.”

“Top Gear America” will be produced by BBC Studios, with Craig Armstrong as showrunner and Travis Shakespeare serving as executive producer for BBC Studios. A U.S. version of the show was previously produced for BBC America in 2017 with Antron Brown, William Fichter and Tom Ford as hosts.

“We’re thrilled that the U.S. fans of our global franchise will be able to continue to relish in all that is ‘Top Gear’ — excitement, fun and passion. The clear chemistry between Dax, Rob and Jethro, in combination with the challenges and car stunts – ranging from the ordinary to the extraordinary – are certain to make ‘Top Gear America’ a new fan favorite,” said Matt Forde, BBC Studios’ managing director of international production and formats.

The U.K. series has its roots in the 1970s. The series caught fire when it was in 2002 with hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. That trio made the show a global phenomenon, but behind the scenes turmoil led to Clarkson getting sacked — after what the BBC described as “an unprovoked physical attack” on a “Top Gear” producer in March 2015  — which spurred Hammond and May to depart the show. In late 2016, that trio reunited for a similar series for Amazon, “The Grand Tour,” which begins its fourth season on Dec. 14.

(Pictured: “Top Gear America’s” Jethro Bovingdon, Rob Corddry, the Stig and Dax Shepard)

