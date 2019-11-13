×
Variety to Honor Jax Media Chiefs Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns at New Leaders Event

Lilly Burns Tony Hernandez
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Emmy Award-winning producer Tony Hernandez and Emmy-nominated producer Lilly Burns will receive the Creative Leadership Award on behalf of Jax Media at the Variety New Leaders event presented by City National Bank, taking place Nov. 14 in New York City.

As founders of Jax Media, Hernandez and Burns have produced shows and specials such as “Broad City,” “Russian Doll,” “Desus and Mero,” John Mulaney’s “Kid Gorgeous,” “Search Party,” “Younger” and “Inside Amy Schumer.”

The Variety New Leaders event coincides with the annual feature, which profiles the most prominent up-and-comers in the entertainment business, including journalist Ronan Farrow, Hasan Minhaj (“The Patriot Act”), “Saturday Night Live” cast member Bowen Yang and “Project Runway” judge and former editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth.

For the New Leaders issue, which hit newsstands on Nov. 12, Variety searched for go-getters across disciplines such as television, digital, music, film, law, finance and content creation. All age 40 or under, the honorees were proposed by their supervisors and peers. Variety evaluated them by the progress of their career trajectories and abilities to innovate and employ creative solutions to problems that arise.

Hernandez and Burns founded Jax Media in 2011 and have since expanded with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and London. Imagine Entertainment acquired Jax Media in early 2018.

  Lilly Burns Tony Hernandez

    Variety to Honor Jax Media Chiefs Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns at New Leaders Event

More From Our Brands

