Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey and More Remember Toni Morrison, ‘Our Truth-Teller’

Luminaries in politics, journalism, music, film, television, academia and more paid their respects to the literary icon Toni Morrison, who died on Monday at the age of 88. Morrison was best known for books such as “Beloved,” “The Bluest Eye” and “Song of Solomon,” which chronicled the black experience throughout U.S. history.

See below tributes from Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and more.

Barack Obama

Toni Morrison was a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while. pic.twitter.com/JG7Jgu4p9t — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 6, 2019

Former President Obama shared a picture of him awarding Morrison the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the White House, writing that she was “a national treasure, as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page.”

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey, who was a longtime friend of the author, shared a commemoration on Instagram. She wrote, “She was our conscience. Our seer. Our truth-teller.”

Shonda Rhimes

She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen. “Toni Morrison, seminal author who stirringly chronicled the Black American experience, dies” https://t.co/S6qxix5OCj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 6, 2019

The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator remembered the author as an inspiration for her own writing career. “I grew up wanting to be only her,” she wrote.

Kamala Harris

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost." — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

The California senator and Democratic presidential candidate tweeted in memory of Morrison with the quote: “Something that is loved is never lost.”

Dan Rather

Our American story has lost a singular and courageous voice. Toni Morrison had to overcome the founding prejudices of her nation to claim a rightful place among the greats of American letters. The brilliance of her mind and spirit will live on in her words. May she rest in peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 6, 2019

The news anchor called Morrison’s voice “singular” and “courageous.” He tweeted, “The brilliance of her mind and spirit will live on in her words.”

Common

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” Toni Morrison. I’m deeply sadden to share that one of our greatest writers and minds in American History, Toni Morrison, passed away at the age of 88. May God Bless Her Soul. pic.twitter.com/Dq1UL4ENIY — COMMON (@common) August 6, 2019

The rapper and actor shared a quote from the author: “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

Ava DuVernay

“If you look at the world as a brutal game, then you bump into the mystery of the tree-shaped scar. There seems to be such a thing as grace, such a thing as beauty, such a thing as harmony. All of which are wholly free and available to us.” Your life was our gift, #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/wcD7w9zKYp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 6, 2019

The “When They See Us” creator captioned a photograph of the late author with a quote: “If you look at the world as a brutal game, then you bump into the mystery of the tree-shaped scar. There seems to be such a thing as grace, such a thing as beauty, such a thing as harmony. All of which are wholly free and available to us.”

Bernie Sanders

"If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else." -Toni Morrison Today we lost an American legend. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/DInZvd8stY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2019

The Vermont senator and Democratic presidential candidate shared the Morrison quote: “If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”

Kerry Washington

“You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down.”

Toni Morrison. I cannot imagine growing up in a world without her words. I pray you rest In Peace and in Power.

We will celebrate you with endless gratitude and love. Always. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 6, 2019

The “Scandal” actress tweeted the “Song of Solomon” quote: “You wanna fly, you got to give up the s— that weighs you down.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Toni Morrison will be remembered as one of the greatest thinkers and storytellers in our history. She gave us all so much, and her work continues to give throughout time. Thank you, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/XEDGNS7OXW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

The freshman New York congresswoman praised the author as “one of the greatest thinkers and storytellers in our history.”

Gabrielle Union

Her words were like mirrors to our collective souls. Like pillows to cushion the blows. Like mothers to wrap us in love. Like friends to hold our hands and see us through the darkness. #RipToniMorrison ❤ you. May we lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 6, 2019

The “America’s Got Talent” judge tweeted a poetic commemoration to the author. “Her words were like mirrors to our collective souls,” she wrote. “Like pillows to cushion the blows. Like mothers to wrap us in love. Like friends to hold our hands and see us through the darkness.”

Cornel West

We have lost the greatest novelist of our time – my dearest sister, colleague and teacher, the one and only @ToniMorrison! Words fail at this moment. pic.twitter.com/4xO5D6sp0B — Cornel West (@CornelWest) August 6, 2019

The public intellectual remembered his “dearest sister” as the “greatest novelist of our time.”

Bette Midler

#ToniMorrison has died. Just when we most need to hear her voice, she is gone. Thank you for the insights, the stories, and the poetry of your thought that have enriched us all these many years. Lay your burden down. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 6, 2019

The singer/actress/comedian gave thanks to the author for “the insights, the stories, and the poetry of your thought.”

Lena Waithe

“In this country American means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate.”

Ms. Morrison was never afraid to speak the truth.

Her voice will be missed. Her spirit will never be replaced. My heart is broken. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) August 6, 2019

“The Chi” creator tweeted that the author was “never afraid to speak the truth” along with the Morrison quote: “In this country American means white. Everybody else to hyphenate.”

Barry Jenkins

I just assumed Ms. Morrison would live forever. And in so many ways in so many hearts and minds and spirits, she will. pic.twitter.com/jYQSs0DMd6 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 6, 2019

The “Moonlight” director said the author will live forever in “so many heart and minds and spirits.”

Cory Booker

The world just lost an incredible soul. Rest in peace, Toni Morrison. pic.twitter.com/30w6yt8Dkc — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 6, 2019

The New Jersey senator and Democratic presidential candidate tweeted a picture of Morrison with her quote: “The function of freedom is to free someone else.”

Stacey Abrams

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

The Georgia politician remembered Morrison as a “towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity.”

Joy Reid

"If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it."

Toni Morrison, Song of Solomon pic.twitter.com/QlJ3zB3rUK — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 6, 2019

The news anchor shared the “Song of Solomon” quote: “If you surrendered to the air, you could ride it.”

Beto O’Rourke

"You wanna fly, you got to give up the shit that weighs you down." — Toni Morrison A lesson for each of us. A lesson for our country. She may be gone, but her writing, her resolve, and her grace will live on forever. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2019

The former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate tweeted the “Song of Solomon” quote “You wanna fly, you go to give up the s— that weighs you down.” He added, “A lesson for each of us. A lesson for our country.”

Diane Abbott

Toni Morrison was not just a great writer, she was an inspiration to black women in any walk of life. She could have been daunted by the opposition that she encountered early in her career but she stuck to her values & her vision. A great woman & a personal heroine of mine. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VQAXPo8vxl — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) August 6, 2019

The British MP remembered the author, calling her “a great woman” and “a personal heroine of mine.”

Wendell Pierce

“As you enter positions of trust and power, dream a little before you think.” -Toni Morrison RIP pic.twitter.com/sbosHnxr08 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 6, 2019

“The Wire” actor shared the Morrison quote: “As you enter positions of trust and power, dream a little before you think.”

Julie Dash

#ToniMorrison attended the preview screening of Daughter of the Dust, my knees buckled when I saw her in the first row of the audience. Shehelped me get a publishing deal for the making of book with The New Press. My knees buckled again today upon hearing of her passing… — JulieDash (@JulieDash) August 6, 2019

“The Daughters of the Dust” director remembered the author for her support as a director and a writer.

Paulo Coelho

Keep on writing, don't rest in peace, Toni Morrison! pic.twitter.com/Ajioi06xrB — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) August 6, 2019

“The Alchemist” author tweeted, “Keep on writing, don’t rest in peace, Toni Morrison!”