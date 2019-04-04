You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Petty’s Widow Battles Daughter For Control of Estate

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Petty
CREDIT: Chris Willman/Variety

Tom Petty’s widow is fighting a probate battle with his daughter, which could affect the release of compilations from the late singer-songwriter’s catalog.

Dana York Petty filed a petition on Tuesday in probate court in Los Angeles, in which she alleges that Petty’s daughter Adria has attempted to seize control of the estate.

Petty died on Oct. 2, 2017, of an accidental drug overdose. An autopsy found a mixture of Fentanyl, oxycodone, Xanax and other medications in his system. He was 66 years old, and had just completed a tour with his band, the Heartbreakers, with three sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl.

Since then, two compilations have been released. Reprise Records put out a box set, “An American Treasure,” last September, which was followed by “The Best of Everything,” a Geffen Records/UMe release in February. There are plans for further releases, most notably an album entitled “Wildflowers — All The Rest,” which would feature unreleased tracks from the “Wildflowers” recording sessions, and which would be be timed to the 25th anniversary of the album.

However, those plans are now in jeopardy as Petty’s heirs fight in court. Petty had two daughters, Adria and Annakim, from his marriage to Jane Petty, which ended in 1996. He married Dana York Petty in 2001.

Related

According to her filing, Dana York Petty is the sole trustee of her late husband’s trust. The trust directs her to establish an entity to control Petty’s catalog, with equal participation from his daughters. Adria and Annakim have interpreted “equal participation” to mean they should get control of the entity by a two-thirds majority vote. Dana York Petty has argued that a professional manager should run the operation with consent from all parties.

On Tuesday, Adria Petty filed her own probate petition, seeking an order that would grant her effective control of the catalog.

In her petition, Dana York Petty argues that Adria Petty has already made things difficult for the estate by issuing directives without consultation with other parties, by changing her mind on key decisions, and by threatening to cancel important projects. According to the petition, Adria wanted to leave “and the Heartbreakers” off the artist name on the “Best of Everything” album, and wrote a lengthy email to Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, founding members of the Heartbreakers, to vent about it.

“What I don’t have the temperament for is having my entire life raped,” she wrote. “Being disparaged. My dad being disgraced. And being surrounded by selfish, unreliable people and drug addicts.”

The petition cites another episode, in which the city of Gainesville, Fla., decided to rename a park in Petty’s honor and asked the estate for suitable artwork for a sign. Adria Petty initially approved the artwork that was sent to the city. But she subsequently lashed out in an email to Larry Jenkins, the estate manager, and others, saying the artwork was “HORRIBLE.”

“IT IS ABOUT MY DAD. WHAT IS THE BEST THING FOR DAD????????” she wrote. “You ALL dishonor my father by allowing this artwork to come from his estate to an excited Gainesville.”

According to the suit, Adria has also sought to postpone the release of the “Wildflowers” album, and has told record executives that she would assume full control of the estate this month.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Biz

  • Tom Petty

    Tom Petty's Widow Battles Daughter For Control of Estate

    Tom Petty’s widow is fighting a probate battle with his daughter, which could affect the release of compilations from the late singer-songwriter’s catalog. Dana York Petty filed a petition on Tuesday in probate court in Los Angeles, in which she alleges that Petty’s daughter Adria has attempted to seize control of the estate. Petty died [...]

  • Red Bull Radio

    Red Bull Radio and Music Academy to Shut Down This Fall

    Red Bull Music Academy and Red Bull Radio will both close after 21 years this fall, the company announced today. Both entities will cease operations by Oct. 31. The move does not affect the Red Bull Festival, which was formerly associated with the Academy but separated; the festival announced a robust lineup for its New York [...]

  • Nexstar Logo

    Nexstar Accused of Sabotaging Black-Owned TV Station Group

    A black-owned TV company sued Nexstar Media Group on Wednesday, accusing the company of sabotaging its efforts to operate independently. Marshall Broadcasting Group owns three Fox affiliates in Odessa, Texas; Shreveport, La.; and Davenport, Iowa. The company, owned by Pluria Marshall Jr., bought the stations from Nexstar in 2014, as Nexstar was looking to divest [...]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Changes Bylaws to Allow Shareholders to Nominate Board Members

    In a victory for Netflix’s shareholders on a key corporate-governance issue, the company’s board adopted a provision to let certain investors nominate new members of the board and have them included in its annual meeting proxy materials — something most Netflix stockholders have voted in favor of over the last several years. Netflix disclosed the [...]

  • Sony/ATV Staffers to Receive ‘Special’ Bonuses

    Sony/ATV Staffers to Receive ‘Special’ Bonuses for EMI Sale

    When Sony/ATV’s $2.3 billion takeover of EMI Music Publishing closed last fall, it was rumored that approximately $200 million in bonus compensation was divided between 10 to 12 top executives, with as much as 50% going to chairman/CEO Martin Bandier, who stepped down from his post last week. Music Business Worldwide today not only published [...]

  • Lori Loughlin

    Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman Face College Cheating Case in Boston

    Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman made their first appearances in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, where they face charges stemming from a massive college admissions cheating scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California. Huffman is alleged to have [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad