Tina Tchen Named Time’s Up CEO

Tina Tchen, a lawyer and former chief of staff to former First Lady Michelle Obama, was appointed CEO of Time’s Up, the New York Times reports.

Time’s Up, an advocacy group formed as the #MeToo movement roiled Hollywood, aims to advocate for safer and more equitable work conditions for women across multiple industries. Tchen co-founded the organization’s legal defense fund, a resource that has since raised over $24 million for women who experienced sexual harassment at work.

A number of celebrity supporters, including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Natalie Portman and Brie Larson, helped launch the Time’s Up initiative. Time’s Up was founded two years ago amid fallout over sexual harassment allegations against moguls like Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer and Brett Ratner.

Former president and CEO Lisa Borders resigned from her post in February after three months on the job when her adult son was accused of sexual harassment. Borders served as the first president and CEO of the organization.