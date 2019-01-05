×

Time's Up Supporters to Wear Ribbons, Bracelets at 2019 Golden Globes

Erin Nyren

Last year, it was black; this year, it’s ribbons.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, viewers can expect to see supporters of the Time’s Up movement wearing black-and-white ribbons and bracelets to show their support for the workplace rights organization that formed in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The ribbons will symbolize that supporters are tied together in their joint commitment to create safe, fair and dignified workplaces for women of all kinds. They will also be a visual representation of Time’s Up’s new TIMESUPx2 campaign, which is both a nod to year two of the movement and a call to double the number of women of all kinds in leadership positions across all industries. Arianne Phillip designed the ribbons.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, stars decked themselves out in their best black attire to protest gender inequality in the industry and show support for those who’d spoken out about sexual harassment. Participants also wore pins designed by Time’s Up.

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund has connected nearly 4,000 women and men who have faced sexual assault, harassment or retaliation at work with legal and PR resources. The organization has been vocal in recent months regarding the fate of ousted CBS CEO Leslie Moonves, as well as during the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The 76th annual Golden Globes telecast takes place Sunday, Jan. 6 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

