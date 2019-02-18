×
Time’s Up President Lisa Borders Resigns

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Lisa Borders has resigned as president of Time’s Up, she and the organization announced on Monday.

Borders is resigning due to family issues, she said in a statement. Time’s Up COO Rebecca Goldman will now serve as interim CEO.

“As Time’s Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development,” Borders said. “Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time’s Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate.”

“With gratitude for her work, Time’s Up accepts and supports Lisa Borders’ decision to resign as president and CEO,” Time’s Up said in a statement. “We know that it is the right decision for Lisa as well as the organization. Our COO, Rebecca Goldman, will serve as interim CEO while we conduct an executive search. We remain steadfast in our mission to create safe, fair, and dignified work for women of all kinds.”

Borders was named the first president and CEO of Time’s Up in October, ten months after the organization was created. She previously served as president of the Women’s National Basketball Association.

Time’s Up was formed in January 2018 after sexual misconduct allegations against the likes of Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Matt Lauer roiled Hollywood. Its celebrity backers include Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Reese Witherspoon, and Ava DuVernay.

In an interview with Vanity Fair when her appointment was announced, Borders insisted that Time’s Up was striving to make the workplace safer for everyone, not just Hollywood elites.

“It’s out here for everybody. This is not a club,” she said at the time. “I would just offer the invitation to everyone, right here, right now . . . come join us on this journey.”

