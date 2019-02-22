×
Time’s Up CEO Resigned After Son Was Accused of Sexual Assault

Erin Nyren

Time’s Up has announced in a statement posted to Instagram that its former president and CEO Lisa Borders, who resigned Feb. 18, did so after her son was accused of sexual assault in a “private forum.”

“Within 24 hours, Lisa made the decision to resign as President and CEO of Time’s Up and we agreed it was the right decision for all parties involved.”

Borders served in her role for just three months. Her original statement attributed her resignation to “family issues.” Time’s Up COO Rebecca Goldman will now serve as interim CEO.

“As Time’s Up continues to grow, I am proud of the work I have done to shepherd its continued development,” Borders said at the time of her resignation. “Unfortunately, it is with deep regret that I must resign from Time’s Up to address family concerns that require my singular focus. I appreciate the opportunity to support this mission and I hope my efforts will continue to resonate.”

“All of our actions were fully guided for our support for survivors,” Time’s Up’s Thursday statement continued. “We respect the rights of all survivors to own their own stories.”

Read the full statement below.

More to come…

