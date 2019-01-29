Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Dan and Shay Headline iHeartCountry Festival

Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, and Dan and Shay will headline the iHeartCountry Festival, iHeartMedia announced today. The lineup for the sixth annual festival, taking place May 4 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, also features Luke Combs, Little Big Town, Lauren Alaina, Old Dominion, Chris Janson, Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots and Tenille Townes. iHeartMedia’s on-air personality Bobby Bones will return as the official host.

“I look forward to the iHeartCountry Festival every year,” said Bones, Vice President, Creative Director of iHeartCountry and Executive Producer. “It’s always special to have so much of the Country music community together in one place, including some really talented new artists we have been supporting on Women of iHeartCountry.”

iHeartCountry has more than 150 Country stations across the U.S. reaching more than 110 million Country music listeners per month on broadcast alone, making it the largest Country broadcast radio group in America. iHeartMedia’s roster of events also includes the iHeartRadio Music Festival, the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Concert Tour, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer Ego, iHeartRadio Wango Tango and the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 8 at 12:00pm CT via TexasBoxOffice.com. iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and at iHeartRadio.com.