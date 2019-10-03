Alicia Keys, G-Eazy and More to Perform at Tidal X Rock the Vote Benefit

Tidal, the streaming platform primarily owned by Jay-Z, announced Thursday a long-term partnership with the nonpartisan nonprofit Rock the Vote, which is dedicated to building the political power of young people. The partnership will kick off with Tidal X Rock The Vote, a benefit concert to raise funds and awareness for voter registration, education and rights.

Taking place on Oct. 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Tidal’s fifth annual concert will be hosted by Angie Martinez and feature performances from Alicia Keys, Farruko, Becky G, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, CNCO, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat and more to be announced.

The importance of the 2020 election should go without saying. Following the benefit concert, Tidal and Rock the Vote will continue to raise funds and support registration drives, voter education, relational organizing efforts, and early vote and Election Day efforts.

Beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. ET until 4 p.m. ET, Tidal members will have exclusive access to a limited time discount on the purchase of standard tickets. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning 4 p.m. ET and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com

With support from partners like Mark Levinson By Harman, CIROC Ultra Premium Vodka and Snipes, 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Rock the Vote.

Since 2015, the “Tidal X” benefit concerts have raised millions of dollars for social justice, criminal justice reform, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes.

Past performers include Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Kaskade, Fifth Harmony, Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara, Flatbush Zombies and Bazzi.