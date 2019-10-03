×

Alicia Keys, G-Eazy and More to Perform at Tidal X Rock the Vote Benefit

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Alicia Keys Grammys
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Tidal, the streaming platform primarily owned by Jay-Z, announced Thursday a long-term partnership with the nonpartisan nonprofit Rock the Vote, which is dedicated to building the political power of young people. The partnership will kick off with Tidal X Rock The Vote, a benefit concert to raise funds and awareness for voter registration, education and rights.

Taking place on Oct. 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Tidal’s fifth annual concert will be hosted by Angie Martinez and feature performances from Alicia Keys, Farruko, Becky G, G-Eazy, Ty Dolla $ign, CNCO, Moneybagg Yo, Doja Cat and more to be announced.

The importance of the 2020 election should go without saying. Following the benefit concert, Tidal and Rock the Vote will continue to raise funds and support registration drives, voter education, relational organizing efforts, and early vote and Election Day efforts.

Beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. ET until 4 p.m. ET, Tidal members will have exclusive access to a limited time discount on the purchase of standard tickets. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning 4 p.m. ET and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com

With support from partners like Mark Levinson By Harman, CIROC Ultra Premium Vodka and Snipes, 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Rock the Vote.

Since 2015, the “Tidal X” benefit concerts have raised millions of dollars for social justice, criminal justice reform, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes.

Past performers include Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Kaskade, Fifth Harmony, Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara, Flatbush Zombies and Bazzi.

More Music

  • Alicia Keys Grammys

    Alicia Keys, G-Eazy and More to Perform at Tidal X Rock the Vote Benefit

    Tidal, the streaming platform primarily owned by Jay-Z, announced Thursday a long-term partnership with the nonpartisan nonprofit Rock the Vote, which is dedicated to building the political power of young people. The partnership will kick off with Tidal X Rock The Vote, a benefit concert to raise funds and awareness for voter registration, education and [...]

  • Fleetwood Mac Announce Final Date of

    Fleetwood Mac Announce Final Date of World Tour

    After nearly a year, and with more than 80 concerts across eight countries, Fleetwood Mac announced today the final show of their 2018/2019 world tour, taking place on November 16 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour featured the newly minted line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and [...]

  • Twitch Insomnia channel

    Twitch's Latest Music Channel Wants to Put Gamers to Sleep

    Twitch has teamed up with Berlin-based generative music startup Endel for a new channel that aims to lull gamers and other Twitch viewers to sleep. Endel’s new “Insomnia” Twitch channel plays 24 hours of music specifically designed to improve the sleep of its listeners. “Sleep is universally important and everyone is not having enough of [...]

  • President Donald Trump listens to a

    Trump's Nickelback 'Photograph' Video Pulled by Twitter for Copyright Violation

    Donald Trump, trying to smear Joe Biden and his son over their supposedly illicit business dealings in Ukraine, used Nickelback’s 2005 “Photograph” in a tweet Wednesday. Now the video has been pulled down by Twitter. As of Thursday morning, the video in Trump’s tweet was no longer available. Instead, it included a message that said, [...]

  • Rita Wilson to Host SiriusXM Talk

    Rita Wilson to Host SiriusXM Talk Show, With Scooter Braun as First Guest (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actress and Singer Rita Wilson will host a new monthly, one-hour SiriusXM talk show called “The Spark” that launches next Wednesday (Oct. 9) at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on the “Volume” (channel 106). Justin Bieber/ Ariana Grande manager Scooter Braun will be the  guest on the show’s premiere, while Grammy Award-winning singer Linda Ronstadt will [...]

  • Karel GottThe Eurovison Song Contest at

    Czech Singer Karel Gott, 'Sinatra of the East,' Dies at 80

    Czech singer Karel Gott, dubbed the “Sinatra of the East,” has died at the age of 80. Gott, who revealed last month he had acute leukaemia, died Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Aneta Stolzova. Czech President Milos Zeman said it was “extremely sad news for our whole country.” Prime Minister Andrej Babis plans to hold a [...]

  • Frank Ocean House Malibu

    Frank Ocean Quietly Buys $6.3 Million Malibu Ranch

    Although the deal actually went down two full years ago, way back in summer 2017, it’s only now that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/record producer Frank Ocean’s clandestine purchase of a $6.35 million house in Malibu has first come to light. Situated off a discreet private road, on a bluff high above Pacific Coast Highway and Carbon Beach, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad