×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tidal Promotes Tony Gervino to Executive VP, Elliott Wilson to Chief Content Officer

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
TONY GERVINO ELLIOTT WILSON Tidal
CREDIT: Courtesy of TIdal

Tidal announced today that it has promoted Tony Gervino to executive vice president, editor-in-chief and Elliott Wilson to chief content officer. Both appointments are effective immediately, and both will report to Tidal CEO Richard Sanders.

According to the announcement, Gervino will oversee all editorial direction at the streaming platform, including leading a team of editors and programmers in playlist curation, as well as the digital magazine, Read. He will also continue conceptualizing and driving editorial direction across the platform, and all global editions of Tidal. Prior to joining Tidal as vice president of culture and content in 2017, Gervino was editor-in-chief of Billboard and Slam magazines, among other posts.

In his new role, Wilson will oversee the creation of new and existing original content. He is host of several Tidal original content series and curator of several of the platform’s most popular playlists. He was previously editor-in-chief of XXL and also held editorial posts at Rap Radar and Ego Trip.

“We applaud the innovation and success both Tony and Elliott have brought to Tidal,” said Sanders. “Their vision and expertise has elevated the founding principles of the platform and truly enhanced the experience for every member and artist TIDAL collaborates with.”

More Digital

  • RWBY-Volume-7

    'RWBY' Renewed for Two More Seasons, Rooster Teeth Releases Volume 7 Trailer

    The girls of “RWBY” will return at Rooster Teeth for at least two more seasons — or “volumes,” as the AT&T-owned media company calls the anime-style series. Rooster Teeth greenlit an additional two volumes of “RWBY” (Volumes 8 and 9) with more details to be released at a later date. The announcement came as RT [...]

  • Gavin Newsom

    SAG-AFTRA Commends Gavin Newsom for Signing Law Punishing 'Deep Fake' Videos

    SAG-AFTRA has commended California Gov. Gavin Newsom for signing legislation that institutes penalties for nonconsensual, sexually explicit digital videos, also known as “deep fakes.” The legislation, Assembly Bill 602, targets companies and individuals who create and distribute the videos in California without the consent of the individual being depicted. SAG-AFTRA said the legislation was “meaningful [...]

  • Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg Quibi

    Quibi's Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman to Deliver CES 2020 Keynote

    Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman are slated to hit the CES 2020 keynote stage in Las Vegas to talk up their billion-dollar bet on mobile TV streaming, three months ahead of its scheduled debut. The duo are to deliver a keynote presentation at the annual consumer-electronics convention on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, [...]

  • Kygo performs at Hangout Music Festival.Hangout

    Extended Cut of 'Nightline' Segment '48 Hours With Kygo' to Stream on Hulu

    An extended version of “48 Hours with Kygo” will be available to stream on Hulu and ABC News Live beginning Oct. 4. A “Nightline” segment with the DJ originally premiered Wednesday night. In the exclusive interview, “Nightline” shadowed the Norwegian artist-producer, whose real name as Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, for an entire weekend as he performed three [...]

  • Vertical Networks

    Whistle Buys Elisabeth Murdoch's Snap-Backed Vertical Networks Studio

    Whistle, a digital sports and entertainment media company, reached a deal to acquire Vertical Networks, a content studio focused on Snapchat original shows founded by Elisabeth Murdoch and backed by Snap. The deal is the second acquisition for Whistle this year, following its purchase of L.A.-based studio New Form, under which that company’s investors — [...]

  • Overwatch League Grand Finals

    Overwatch League's Grand Finals Grows 16% in Average Viewers From Last Year

    UPDATED: Activision Blizzard released the viewership numbers on Overwatch League’s season capstone event, the 2019 Grand Finals, on Thursday, showing an increase on its inaugural season. The league uses average minute audience (AMA) in its measurements, which counts viewers by how many minutes they watch the broadcast. Using this AMA metric, the Overwatch Grand Finals [...]

  • Disney Plus user interface home screen

    Amazon, Disney Dispute Over Ad Sales May Delay Disney Plus on Fire TV (Report)

    Amazon and Disney are in a dispute over Fire TV ad sales that could delay the addition of Disney’s upcoming streaming service to Amazon’s Fire TV devices, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.  Spokespeople for Disney and Amazon declined to comment. At the core of the dispute is Amazon’s demand to sell a percentage of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad