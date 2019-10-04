Tidal Promotes Tony Gervino to Executive VP, Elliott Wilson to Chief Content Officer

Tidal announced today that it has promoted Tony Gervino to executive vice president, editor-in-chief and Elliott Wilson to chief content officer. Both appointments are effective immediately, and both will report to Tidal CEO Richard Sanders.

According to the announcement, Gervino will oversee all editorial direction at the streaming platform, including leading a team of editors and programmers in playlist curation, as well as the digital magazine, Read. He will also continue conceptualizing and driving editorial direction across the platform, and all global editions of Tidal. Prior to joining Tidal as vice president of culture and content in 2017, Gervino was editor-in-chief of Billboard and Slam magazines, among other posts.

In his new role, Wilson will oversee the creation of new and existing original content. He is host of several Tidal original content series and curator of several of the platform’s most popular playlists. He was previously editor-in-chief of XXL and also held editorial posts at Rap Radar and Ego Trip.

“We applaud the innovation and success both Tony and Elliott have brought to Tidal,” said Sanders. “Their vision and expertise has elevated the founding principles of the platform and truly enhanced the experience for every member and artist TIDAL collaborates with.”