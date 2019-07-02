Tidal Launches Enhanced Credits Feature

Tidal, the streaming platform primarily owned by Jay-Z, today announced the release of interactive credit pages, an enhanced feature that expands on the service’s credit feature. According to the announcement, Tidal members can dive deep into the credits on most releases, ranging from unheralded background singers and lyricists to producers and mixing engineers. The credits are intended to shine at least some light on the less-heralded people who bring music to the masses, and according to the announcement are “just the first step in creating an ecosystem where all contributors to the music making process are highlighted. Tidal is looking forward to working with artists and labels to create an in-depth database of credits.”

Tony Gervino, Tidal’s senior VP of culture & content, says, “This is a milestone for Tidal which, at the heart of the platform, is a space for music lovers to connect with their favorite artists in unique ways. As a music streaming service and culture hub, it is important to acknowledge that music is a team sport – it takes a talented crew of sound engineers, lyricists, and band members to make a song stick. We recognize the challenges ahead in creating a thorough and extensive catalogue, but we are excited to take this important step.”

The expanded credits can be found by:

On an Artist Page, users can tap on the roles under the artist’s name or scroll down to view the artist’s enhanced credits section. From there, they can select “View All” or a specific role to explore (i.e. Songwriter, Production, Composer, Musician).

Tapping on a specific role will filter the track list to display the songs on which that artist has contributed towards in that same capacity.

Clicking on the downward arrow on the top-right corner, users can also sort the contributor’s track list by release date, popularity, title, or artist. So, if you want to listen to every Ariana Grande song Pharrell has produced this new feature creates automatic playlists.

The new credits pages are available for all Tidal members across desktop, web and mobile app.