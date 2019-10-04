×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Tops British Charts, Breaks Guinness World Record

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Universal Music

The Beatles’ iconic 1969 album “Abbey Road” — which was reissued last week in a lavish 50th anniversary deluxe edition — album has returned to the top of the U.K. album charts after a record-breaking 49 years and 252 days.

The chart-topping feat, which has been officially recognized as a Guinness World Record as the longest period of time for an album to return to No.1 in the U.K., saw the album return to the top of the country’s official album charts for the first time since its initial 17-week run ended on January 31, 1970.

This new milestone breaks The Beatles’ own record, which was previously held by “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” the 50 th anniversary reissue of which topped the charts in June 2017, after a gap of 49 years and 125 days.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Paul McCartney said, “It’s hard to believe that ‘Abbey Road’ still holds up after all these years. But then again it’s a bloody cool album.”

The “Abbey Road” anniversary edition — which has been remixed by longtime Beatles producer George Martin’s son Giles in stereo, high res stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos — uncovers many delightful surprises lurking in the previous mixes, and lots of outtakes that hadn’t previously made the rounds. The remixes unveil many previously hidden elements in the songs — mostly subtle ones, but exciting to fans all the same — and just two of the outtakes were previously released, and in slightly different versions.

More Music

  • The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Tops UK

    The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Tops British Charts, Breaks Guinness World Record

    The Beatles’ iconic 1969 album “Abbey Road” — which was reissued last week in a lavish 50th anniversary deluxe edition — album has returned to the top of the U.K. album charts after a record-breaking 49 years and 252 days. The chart-topping feat, which has been officially recognized as a Guinness World Record as the longest period [...]

  • Michael JacksonMichael Jackson Concert, Los Angeles,

    Michael Jackson Stage Musical Gets New Title, 'MJ' (EXCLUSIVE)

    A new musical based on the life and career of Michael Jackson is getting a title change, Variety has learned. Originally christened “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” the show will now be known as “MJ.” It’s currently in a multi-week development phase in New York City and is scheduled to hit Broadway in the [...]

  • TONY GERVINO ELLIOTT WILSON Tidal

    Tidal Promotes Tony Gervino to Executive VP, Elliott Wilson to Chief Content Officer

    Tidal announced today that it has promoted Tony Gervino to executive vice president, editor-in-chief and Elliott Wilson to chief content officer. Both appointments are effective immediately, and both will report to Tidal CEO Richard Sanders. According to the announcement, Gervino will oversee all editorial direction at the streaming platform, including leading a team of editors and [...]

  • Dan + Shay Drops Justin Bieber

    Dan + Shay Drops Justin Bieber Collaboration, '10,000 Hours' (Listen)

    Synergy is a strong thing in the music business, and Justin Bieber continues his expansion into other genres with his latest feature, joining country stars Dan + Shay — with whom he also shares a manager, Scooter Braun — on a new single released today called “10,000 Hours.” Dan + Shay are of course best [...]

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail'Freestyle Love

    Lin-Manuel Miranda Opens Hip-Hop Improv Show ‘Freestyle Love Supreme' on Broadway

    Director Thomas Kail has a very simple reason for staging “Freestyle Love Supreme.” “We wanted to let people in on the secret,” he said. That secret — an improvised hip-hop comedy show conceived by Anthony Veneziale, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail in the basement of the Drama Book Shop during early rehearsals for Miranda’s “In [...]

  • Taylor Swift Talks Tour, Is Mortified

    Taylor Swift Talks Tour, Is Mortified by Post-Lasik Video on ‘Fallon’

    More than most, Taylor Swift knows that public humiliation naturally comes with the level of fame she has attained. But the trick that Jimmy Fallon and, apparently, her mother played on her would have mortified anyone. Unbeknown to most, Swift had lasik surgery on her eyes recently, and unbeknownst to her, her mother filmed her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad