Veteran U.K. Media Investor Terry Back Joins ACF as Chairman

Cynthia Littleton

Terry Back chairman ACF
CANNES — Veteran U.K. film industry investor Terry Back has joined ACF investment bank as chairman.

ACF, headed by CEO Thomas Dey, has been at the forefront of the M&A activity around independent TV and film production outfits, mostly in the unscripted TV arena. ACF is in the midst of expanding its activities in the area of capital fundraising amid the renewed interest in content shown by private equity players.

Back will help lead this push that also includes the appointment of a new senior associate in ACF’s London office. John O’Brien comes to the company from the U.K. software firm Access Group.

Back was previously a partner and board member of U.K. accounting giant Grant Thornton. At present he serves on the boards of a number of media companies including animation producer and rights owner Acamar Films and feature film sales agent and executive producer Embankment Films. ACF principles Dey and Richard Gray, who heads ACF’s Los Angeles officer, previously worked with Back during their tenures at Grant Thornton.

“These key senior appointments bolster our existing senior team to support our rapid expansion and growth plans as we see an increase in talent and brand-led content producers looking to fundraise or sell, and private equity money returning to TV, in order to capitalize on the massive opportunity presented by the new SVOD platforms,” said Dey.

Back, Dey and others from ACF will be on hand here this week for the annual Mipcom gathering of international TV and digital content buyers.

