Tekashi 6ix 9ine Docuseries Coming From Showtime and Rolling Stone

Variety Staff

Showtime Documentary Films today announced a new limited docuseries profiling controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine. Titled “SuperVillain” and inspired by the Rolling Stone feature written by Stephen Witt, the three-part series will trace how a New York City deli clerk named Daniel Hernandez became superstar rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine — who racked up 2.6 billion streams and multiple hit singles but whose gang ties, which he claimed were just for image purposes, caught up with him. He’s currently in prison on federal racketeering and weapons charges, but has cooperated with authorities and could be released as early as the end of this year.

Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment will executive produce. The series will be produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. An airdate will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The bizarre and complicated rise of Tekashi 6six9ine is a story of our times,” said Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. Malhotra. “Beyond becoming one of the most notorious hip hop artists of this generation, his story speaks volumes of the impact of social media and manufactured celebrity in our society. We’re thrilled to be partnering with such heavy hitters in the world of music and documentary to bring Supervillain to life.”

“Tekashi 6ix9ine’s story fits into Rolling Stone’s history of epic narratives about the most important and controversial artists of our times,”  said Gus Wenner, President and COO of Rolling Stone. “We are thrilled to work with Showtime, Imagine and Lightbox on the definitive docuseries of Tekashi’s meteoric rise and spectacular fall.”

“Tekashi’s story has haunted us since we first read Stephen Witt’s brilliant article in Rolling Stone,” said Imagine Documentaries President, Justin Wilkes.  “It’s a tale that’s emblematic of our times and we’re honored to be partnered with Showtime, Rolling Stone along with the fantastic filmmaking team at Lightbox in bringing it to life”.

“Supervillian” is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox.  Grazer will executive produce with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox, and journalist Stephen Witt.

  Tekashi 6ix 9ine Docuseries Coming From

