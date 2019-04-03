You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TCM Classic Film Festival to Fete Ted Turner

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of CBS News

The TCM Classic Film Festival will pay tribute to Turner Classic Movies founder Ted Turner during a special presentation on April 11, the opening night of the four-day festival now in its 10th year in Los Angeles.

Turner was an architect of the modern media landscape with his pioneering efforts as a cable TV programmer with CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and the 1994 launch of TCM. In the mid-1980s he made a huge bet on the value of timeless content with his acquisition of the pre-1948 MGM movie library, among other vaults. Turner sold Turner Broadcasting System to Time Warner for $7.5 billion in 1996.

“Turner Classic Movies was a passion project of mine, born of my love for classic films,” Turner. “I’m very proud to have played a role in honoring these great works through the years, and hope they continue to provide just as much joy and entertainment to TCM viewers as they have to me.”

The salute to Turner is part of a series of events to mark the 25th anniversary of TCM’s on-air debut on April 14, 1994. Turner will be feted at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood just before the festival’s 30th anniversary screening of “When Harry Met Sally.”

“Without Ted Turner there simply would be no Turner Classic Movies. Ted’s maverick spirit saw the potential in utilizing Hollywood’s great film libraries on a TV network that could serve as a home for these iconic classics,” said Jennifer Dorian, executive VP and general manager of TCM. “There is no greater place to honor his work and his legacy than at the TCM Classic Film Festival while the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary — a milestone we couldn’t have reached without Ted’s incredible vision.”

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More TV

  • TCM Classic Film Festival to Fete

    TCM Classic Film Festival to Fete Ted Turner

    The TCM Classic Film Festival will pay tribute to Turner Classic Movies founder Ted Turner during a special presentation on April 11, the opening night of the four-day festival now in its 10th year in Los Angeles. Turner was an architect of the modern media landscape with his pioneering efforts as a cable TV programmer [...]

  • Marilyn Monroe Drama Series in the

    Marilyn Monroe Drama Series in the Works at BBC Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

    The final months of Marilyn Monroe’s life are set to be dramatized in a new series from BBC Studios that will explore her relationship with Hollywood studios and with public figures such as JFK and Bobby Kennedy. BBC Studios, the BBC’s production and commercial arm, has teamed up with Dan Sefton and Simon Lupton’s U.K. [...]

  • viacom logo

    T-Mobile Inks Viacom Content Deal for Upcoming Wireless TV Services

    Viacom is coming to T-Mobile’s over-the-top wireless TV packages — which promise to let consumers to fully cut the cable cord — under a broad content-distribution agreement. Under the deal announced Wednesday, Viacom’s portfolio of networks including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and Paramount will become part of T-Mobile’s new mobile video services slated to [...]

  • TV Decline Pay TV Placeholder

    Asia Pay-TV Heads for Consolidation as Growth Falters (Report)

    Corporate consolidation is increasingly likely, as the pay-TV sector in Asia loses momentum, and consumers turn to video content from OTT suppliers and to piracy, according to a report from research and consultancy firm Media Partners Asia. “Consumer demand for traditional pay-TV has been forever impacted by high-speed broadband. These trends have intensified downward pressure [...]

  • Viacom to Open New International Production

    Viacom Opens New International Production Offices in U.K., Spain

    Viacom is ramping up international production with new outposts in Manchester, England, and Madrid, Spain. The company has been investing in production outside its home turf in the U.S. through the Viacom International Studios unit, which opened a new Latin America-focused studio in Miami last year with Federico Cuervo at the helm. It has now [...]

  • Miptv: Japan's 'Rolling Kitchen' Launched by

    Miptv: Japan's 'Rolling Kitchen' Launched by Endemol Shine

    Endemol Shine Group has acquired the format rights for hit Japanese cookery show “The Rolling Kitchen” from Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation. It will represent the title outside Japan and launch the format at Miptv in Cannes next week. “The Rolling Kitchen” is a studio-based cooking series from the director of “Iron Chef” that sees couples competing [...]

  • Gabrielle CarterisWomen In Film Crystal and

    SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal on Commercials Contract

    SAG-AFTRA and the ad industry have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year successor deal to their  master contract. The two sides said the agreement includes a “flexible” compensation model but gave no details. The accord was announced Tuesday night after the current contract was extended two days past its March 31 expiration. The SAG-AFTRA [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad