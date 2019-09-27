Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Is Certfied Platinum

To the surprise of basically no one, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has officially been certified platinum.

According to Republic Records, the 18-track album has received its platinum certification from the RIAA after amassing over 1 million U.S sales. The certification comes only four weeks after its Aug. 23 release.

Swift’s seventh studio album, which has also garnered 3 billion streams globally, has seen international success since its release. In its first five days, the album boasted more sales within its first week than any other album since her own “Reputation” in 2017. The record holds extra significance because its the first album on which the singer has full control of her masters, unlike her six previous records now all owned by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label.

The pop album also broke records overseas when it became the most consumed, international full-length album in China in 2019, more than doubling the previous record for album consumption within the first week. “Me!” featuring Brandon Urie, the first single released from the album, also broke records since its preemptive release. The music video reached 65.2 million views within 24 hours, making it the most viewed video by any female and solo artist. On Vevo, the video reached 100 million views in only 79 hours, breaking the record for the most views in a single day by any artist.