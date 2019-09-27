×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Is Certfied Platinum

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019
CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutter

To the surprise of basically no one, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has officially been certified platinum.

According to Republic Records, the 18-track album has received its platinum certification from the RIAA after amassing over 1 million U.S sales. The certification comes only four weeks after its Aug. 23 release.

Swift’s seventh studio album, which has also garnered 3 billion streams globally, has seen international success since its release. In its first five days, the album boasted more sales within its first week than any other album since her own “Reputation” in 2017. The record holds extra significance because its the first album on which the singer has full control of her masters, unlike her six previous records now all owned by Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label.

The pop album also broke records overseas when it became the most consumed, international full-length album in China in 2019, more than doubling the previous record for album consumption within the first week. “Me!” featuring Brandon Urie, the first single released from the album, also broke records since its preemptive release. The music video reached 65.2 million views within 24 hours, making it the most viewed video by any female and solo artist. On Vevo, the video reached 100 million views in only 79 hours, breaking the record for the most views in a single day by any artist.

More Music

  • Taylor SwiftMTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals,

    Taylor Swift's 'Lover' Is Certfied Platinum

    To the surprise of basically no one, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” has officially been certified platinum. According to Republic Records, the 18-track album has received its platinum certification from the RIAA after amassing over 1 million U.S sales. The certification comes only four weeks after its Aug. 23 release. Swift’s seventh studio album, which has also [...]

  • 2 Chainz performs at Sir Lucian

    2 Chainz Acquires Stake in Atlanta's A3C Festival & Conference

    A3C has announced that rapper Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps has purchased a stake in the A3C Festival & Conference and is now part of the ownership group. 2 Chainz will be a creative curator and business advisor involved with curating panels and artist lineups, along with “developing the overall experience of A3C,” according to the [...]

  • Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish to Perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates

    Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers are just a few of the artists that will be rocking around the Christmas tree during the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the company announced today. The 12-city arena tour will feature different lineups in markets like Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Sam Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Ben Platt Talk Judy Garland's Eternal Appeal

    Judy Garland’s star power has never waned, and her light is shining especially bright ahead of the biopic “Judy,” which premieres today, with Renee Zellweger starring as the iconic performer. Fifty years since her death, artists still look to the beloved “Wizard of Oz” star as a pinnacle of stardom. Indeed, her legendary performance of [...]

  • Travis Scott’s Second Astroworld Festival Set

    Travis Scott’s Second Astroworld Festival Set for Houston on Nov. 9

    Travis Scott has announced the second of his apparently annual Astroworld festivals, this one taking place, again in his hometown of Houston, on November 9. Billed “Astroworld: The Sequel — We’re all in this together,” the festival will again take place at the city’s NRG Park, which is across the street from the location of [...]

  • Zac Brown Drops Second Pop Album

    Zac Brown Drops Second Pop Album in a Week, as Country Fans Scratch Their Heads

    Has Zac Brown gone rogue from country music? That seems to be the prevailing response among fans on social media, after Brown took the opportunity Thursday night to surprise-drop what’s being billed as “his first pop solo album,” just one week after the Zac Brown Band released a new record that fans were already describing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad