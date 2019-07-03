×

Taylor Swift Couldn’t Buy Masters Without Signing New Big Machine Deal

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

In the wake of Sunday’s blockbuster announcement that Scooter Braun has acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group — and with it the rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums — most reports have noted that Swift could have purchased the rights to her music and/or the label itself. While that is true, the playing field was not quite as level as it might seem.

Parsing the statements from both Swift and her attorney Donald Passman, it is clear that she was not offered the opportunity to acquire the rights to her music without signing a new deal with Big Machine, under terms she herself said were not acceptable. Her Tumblr post from Sunday begins: “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in.” It is worth noting that nowhere in her statement does she say she was not offered any opportunity to buy her masters, as many have reported.

Related

Passman’s statement on Tuesday reads: “Scott Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.” While Passman declined Variety’s request for further comment, a source close to the situation confirmed that Swift was not offered the opportunity to buy either her masters or the label without signing a deal that would bind her to Big Machine, apparently for another 10 years, and whomever Borchetta chose to sell the label to.

“I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past,” she wrote.

In his blog post titled “So, It’s Time for Some Truth,” Borchetta writes, “As you will read, 100% of all Taylor Swift assets were to be transferred to her immediately upon signing the new agreement.  We were working together on a new type of deal for our new streaming world that was not necessarily tied to ‘albums’ but more of a length of time.” Those terms, judging by the excerpt of the deal memo he posted, were proposed as seven years by Swift’s team and 10 years by Big Machine — the contract was never signed, so presumably that is one of the terms on which the two sides did not agree. (Reps for Swift and Big Machine either declined or did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.)

Informed observers might say: “Duh! Of course he wouldn’t let her just buy her masters!” Although Big Machine still has strong artists on its roster, obviously Swift’s catalog represents an overwhelming percentage of its reported $300 million value — and apparently Borchetta made the calculation that he’d get a better deal selling the label with Swift’s masters than selling the two assets separately.

And despite the seeming disingenuousness of some of the other comments from Swift and her camp — Braun and Borchetta had been conspicuously bro-ing down for weeks and insiders, particularly the industry trade Hits magazine, had speculated loudly that something big was afoot, so the claim that her camp did not know the sale was imminent is almost on the level of climate-change denial — in the context of her stated feelings about Braun and her history with him, her comment that she “walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future” is at the core of the situation.

That is the unique disadvantage at which artists can find themselves when trying to acquire the rights to their past work — which amounts to, “You can buy it if you agree to give me more” — and the reason why this particular playing field is not as level as some might maintain.

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More Music

  • K-pop group BTS pose for photos

    BTS Drop Trailer for 'Bring the Soul: The Movie' (Watch)

    To the excitement of many, many BTS fans, the trailer for the boyband’s upcoming concert film “Bring the Soul: The Movie” is officially here. Making its worldwide premiere Aug. 7, the film follows the wildly popular South Korean group during the European leg of their “Love Yourself” tour. The trailer teases scenes typical to most [...]

  • Taylor Swift Billboard Music Awards

    Taylor Swift Couldn't Buy Masters Without Signing New Big Machine Deal

    In the wake of Sunday’s blockbuster announcement that Scooter Braun has acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group — and with it the rights to Taylor Swift’s first six albums — most reports have noted that Swift could have purchased the rights to her music and/or the label itself. While that is true, the playing [...]

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky Arrested Under Suspicion of Assault

    Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested in Sweden late Tuesday night under suspicion of aggravated assault in the wake of an incident with fans that took place on Sunday, according to CBS News. A Swedish Prosecution Office spokesman told the outlet that the rapper (real name: Rakim Myers) was arrested for suspected “gross assault,” but declined [...]

  • Little Mix and Spice Girls Stars

    Little Mix, Spice Girls Stars Join Maisie Williams on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.’

    The Spice Girls’ Geri Horner and Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall will be guest judges on the upcoming U.K. version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for the BBC. The pop pair will join “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams who has already been announced as a guest judge. Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr [...]

  • shaun the sheep farmageddon

    Kylie Minogue, The Vaccines Team For ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' track

    Pop star Kylie Minogue and indie rockers The Vaccines have formed an unlikely pairing on an original track for Aardman and Studiocanal’s “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon.” Kylie and The Vaccines have both just appeared at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. Their new collaboration, “Lazy,” was announced Wednesday, along with a fresh trailer [...]

  • Sid Ramin

    Sid Ramin, Oscar-Winning Composer-Arranger, Dies at 100

    Composer-arranger Sid Ramin, a longtime associate of Leonard Bernstein who won an Oscar, an Emmy and a Grammy for his work in film, TV and theater, died of natural causes Monday (July 1) at his home in New York City. He was 100. Ramin won a 1961 Academy Award for adapting the music of “West [...]

  • Louis Tomlinson Says He Didn't Approve

    Louis Tomlinson Says He Didn't Approve 'Euphoria' Sex Scene With Harry Styles

    Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he never approved the animated sex scene between him and fellow One Direction star Harry Styles portrayed in “Euphoria.” In the HBO drama’s most recent episode, which aired last Sunday, the character Kat Hernandez writes a fan-fiction about the boyband members, titled “Larry Stylinson,” which [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad