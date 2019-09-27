×
Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish to Perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Dates

Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom, in New YorkAmazon Music Prime Day 2019 Concert, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019
Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers are just a few of the artists that will be rocking around the Christmas tree during the 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, the company announced today.

The 12-city arena tour will feature different lineups in markets like Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

K-Pop will be well represented on both coasts, with BTS in Los Angeles and Monsta X, who made history in 2018 as the first K Pop act to perform at a Jingle Ball, returning for a set on the main stage at Madison Square Garden.

Swift — who will only appear in New York — is not touring the U.S. extensively behind her new album, “Lover,” and has only announced a four-date self-created stateside festivals, dubbed “Lover Fest,” in Los Angeles and Massachusetts, along with overseas dates. The NYC will be what seems to be a rare opportunity for East Coast fans not able to attend those shows to hear songs from the album performed live.

The New York lineup at Madison Square Garden, which takes place Dec. 13, features Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher. The show be carried live across the country on 100 iHeartRadio CHR stations and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special at 8 p.m. December 19.

The Los Angeles lineup, featuring Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani, will land at The Forum on Dec. 6. The tour kicks off at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida, Dec. 1 with Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.

Other artists on the tour include Charie Puth, Khalid, Lil Nas X, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson, Lauv, and more.

Tickets for the Jingle Ball go on sale next month. The Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on October 7 at a.m.  local time and runs through October 9  at 10 a.m.  Sales go on sale to the general public Oct. 11. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com

2019 Jingle Ball Tour Dates:
Tampa Bay, Fla. –  December 1, at 7 p.m. EST – 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena
(Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell)

Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas –  December 3 at 7:30 p.m. CST – 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena (Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, Lizzo, Lauv and Why Don’t We)

Los Angeles, Calif. – December 6, at 7:30 p.m. PST – KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at The Forum
(Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, French Montana, Lizzo and Normani.)

San Francisco, Calif. – December 8, at 7:30 p.m. PST – WiLD 94.9’s FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at The Masonic (Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X and Quinn XCII)

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – December 9, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul: (Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5SOS, Why Don’t We, Monsta X and Lauv)

Philadelphia, Pa. –December 11, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Q102’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center
(Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Monsta X, Why Don’t We and Lewis Capaldi)

New York, N.Y. – December 13, at 7 p.m. EST – Z100’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden
(Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi and Fletcher)

Boston, Mass. –  December 15, at 6 pm EST – KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden
( Halsey, 5SOS, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Lizzo and Why Don’t We.)

Washington, D.C. –  December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena
(Halsey, Khalid, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, French Montana and Lewis Capaldi)

Chicago, Ill. – December 18, at 7:30 p.m. CST – 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena (Jonas Brothers, NF, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Zara Larsson and Lewis Capaldi)

Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 20, at 7:30 p.m. EST – Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena (Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, Why Don’t We, Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson.)

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – December 22, at 7 p.m. EST – Y100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale (Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana, CNCO, Why Don’t We and Zara Larsson.)

